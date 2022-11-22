This 1952 R68, BMW's Iconic "First 100 MPH Motorcycle", Is Looking for a New Owner

Are you looking for a ride that will grab more than a few curious looks? Or are you passionate about BMW's rich history? RM Sothebys listed a legendary 1952 BMW R68 motorcycle, hailed by BMW as its "first 100 mph motorcycle". The BMW factory produced 1,453 examples of the R68 between 1952 and 1954. The one you see in the listing is part of the Bavarian Legends Collection.

12 photos