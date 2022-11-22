This 1952 R68, BMW's Iconic "First 100 MPH Motorcycle", Is Looking for a New Owner

Are you looking for a ride that will grab more than a few curious looks? Or are you passionate about BMW's rich history? RM Sothebys listed a legendary 1952 BMW R68 motorcycle, hailed by BMW as its "first 100 mph motorcycle". The BMW factory produced 1,453 examples of the R68 between 1952 and 1954. The one you see in the listing is part of the Bavarian Legends Collection.
BMW revealed the R68 at the 1951 Internationale Fahrrad und Motorrad Ausstellung IFMA show in Frankfurt as a new high-performance sports model. It came with a 590-cc twin-cylinder "boxer" powertrain with BMW's signature horizontally opposed engine layout, which delivered the performance needed to achieve the "first 100 mph motorcycle" title. The rear wheel received the power via a shaft instead of a chain.
Following a "less is more approach," the Bavarian powerhouse gave this R68 a minimalist black and white design with chrome details. Moreover, it boasts higher engine compression and larger-bore carburetors than previous twin models.
You might think the padded seat behind the main sprung saddle was added to support a passenger. However, the factory equipped it as standard to allow riders to become more aerodynamic by tucking over the bike's length at speed.
The factory completed this classy motorcycle on September 17, 1952, and the first owner got their hands on it on January 14, 1953. It's unclear what happened between then and now. We do know that it recently became part of the consigning owner's museum display. That means it spent quite a lot of time on static show. Even though it has only 2,240 km (1,392 miles) on the odometer, it's recommended that the future buyer carry out a full mechanical inspection to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Of course, by this point, you're probably wondering about the price. According to RM Sotheby's listing, this fine motorcycle is going for €30,000 to €40,000 ($30,807 to $41,076). It will be offered on Saturday, November 26, 2022 – it's safe to say that a BMW enthusiast will be more than happy to add this speed demon to their collection, especially since it’s in such good condition.
