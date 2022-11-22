Collection of 15 Corvettes Is Looking for a New Home, Seems Like a Good Day to Bet on Red

Corvette Month is coming to an end here on autoevolution, and we've had some pretty cool stories on here in the past few weeks. We've tested virtual 'Vettes on the Nurburgring in Assetto Corsa, and we've looked at what it takes to start a Hot Wheels collection based on the American icon. But now, we've come across someone who was financially potent enough to afford to buy multiple life-sized Corvettes.
In less than two weeks from now, Kansas City will be the host of a Mecum Auction. And it looks like someone is about to part ways with a Corvette collection the likes of which we've never seen before.
Most enthusiasts will be happy to own a single model at a time, while those that can afford it can have two or three of them in the garage. But have you ever met a man that has 15 Corvettes in his garage? As if that's not already unheard of, consider the fact that all of these are fourth-generation models and they're all red.
While it may be slightly more interesting to have one or two variants from each generation instead, you can't help but appreciate the commitment this collector has had for the C4. This generation was available in dealerships between 1984 to 1996, and you'll find at least one car from each year in this collection.
But there's more. ZR1s were only available between 1990 to 1995, so of course that there are six of them included in the auction. And all these cars look as if they just came out of the showroom, with odometer readings ranging between 9,285 miles (14,942 km) to 27,293 miles (43,923 km).
Nine of these cars have got manual transmissions, while the other six are fitted with automatic ones. The seller has been into Corvettes ever since he bought his C4 in 1985. Although he sold that car in 1992, he would return to the C4 in 2012.
His vision of an all-red, low-mileage, coupe-only C4 Corvette Collection kicked off with a bang, as he purchased another six cars that year. The total number of 'Vettes would rise to 13 in 2013, with the last ones coming in in 2014. It takes just one look to realize that they've all been taken care of properly, as they were stored in a heated warehouse for all these years.
Each of these vehicles has something special going on, but some are more impressive than others. The 1984 model is one of only 6,443 to feature a four-speed manual transmission. And Chevrolet built 51,547 units of the C4 that year. The 1990 Corvette Coupe is one of 8,101 with a six-speed manual, while 12,967 cars rolled out of the factory at that time.
And then, of course, look at the ZR1s. Between 1993 to 1995, only 448 units would be built each year. That number was slightly higher for 1992, with 502 cars instead. All of these are being auctioned off with no reserve, and there's even a brochure you can look at for more details. The question is, will the seller end up with a seven-figure check by the time they're all gone?
