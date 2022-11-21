This 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi Is Offered for Sale With Matching-Numbers Chassis and Engine

Ferrari’s 512 Berlinetta Boxer is considered by many a standout model in the Prancing Horse marque’s celebrated history. It was launched in 1976 to replace the 365 GT4 BB, with the main changes found under the hood where the horizontally opposed V12 engine was enlarged to five liters.
In 1981, during the Paris Salon, the carmaker introduced the 512 BBi, which marked the arrival of fuel injection on its Flat-12 mill. Fuel injection replaced the triple-choke Weber carburetors, thus improving the engine’s flexibility and prolonging its life. The new mid-mounted engine was capable of delivering 340 hp or 345 ps (20 hp less than the 512 BB) at 6000 rpm and reached a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
During its three-year production run, a total of 1,007 512 BBi units were made, and one of them is now up for sale via RM Sotheby’s. It is an example produced in 1983 and is offered in its factory-correct Rosso Corsa color, complemented by a Pelle Nera interior.
Showing just 5,208 kilometers (3,236 miles) on the clock, the Ferrari is presented in excellent condition, capable of delivering great performance for a car produced in the 80s.
This particular BB 512i unit was delivered new to Auto Becker, the Ferrari dealership in Düsseldorf, Germany, in November 1983. According to the listing, it was certified by Ferrari Classiche in May 2015 and preserves its matching-numbers chassis, engine, and five-speed gearbox.
The Prancing Horse is offered out of München, Germany, and is set to go under the hammer on November 25, with a guide price of €175,000 - €225,000 (which translates to $180,000 - $230,000 at current exchange rates). The excellent condition and low mileage from new make it an example worthy of attention from bidders. If you’d like to add this Ferrari 512 BBi to your garage, dig deep into your pockets to become the winning bidder.
