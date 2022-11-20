Max Verstappen Wins 20th Career Pole in Abu Dhabi, Final F1 Race of 2022 Is Up Next

The last F1 qualifying session for 2022 took place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi yesterday, and we now know what the starting grid for today's race is going to look like. Some drivers managed to add some more points to their names at the end of day two, which has implications for the championship rankings. If today is going to be at least remotely as exciting as the final race of 2021, we're in for some serious fireworks.