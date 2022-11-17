Indian Recalls 7,800 Motorcycles Over Fuel Pump Failure

Owned by Polaris Industries, the Indian Motorcycle Company has determined that certain motorcycles produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years may experience a failure at the fuel pump during operation. The subsequent engine stall increases the risk of a crash, hence Indian’s recall of nearly 7,800 motorcycles equipped with the suspect fuel pump.
The document attached below does not include a part number of the said pump, but it does mention China-based Shihlin Electric & Engineering as the supplier of the fuel pump. Indian further explained to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the blame falls solely on the supplier because the fuel pump impeller thickness is out of specification.
Based in Minnesota, the Indian Motorcycle Company became aware of this condition in August 2022 as part of a routine review of warranty claims. The manufacturer identified an increased rate of fuel pump failures, prompting an investigation. At first, Indian outreached the supplier, then inspected the failed pumps and performed internal testing.
Come October 2022, the Polaris Industries-owned motorcycle brand learned from Shihlin Electric & Engineering that beginning in March 2021, the impeller within the suspect fuel pump was manufactured thicker than the engineering specification. The safety recall report further highlights that “this was a known quality issue that was previously identified by the supplier, but not communicated to Indian at the time.”
No fewer than 180 reports of fuel pump failures were identified during the investigation, including 26 reports of engine stalls. Thankfully for all parties involved, no crashes or injuries are related to this quality issue.
The safety-related defect will be addressed with a replacement fuel pump, manufactured to improved quality controls and consistent with the engineering specification. Indian has also issued a stop-sale order on potentially affected motorcycles, with shipments to resume after they receive the updated fuel pump. Dealers will be notified tomorrow, November 18th, and known owners will have to wait until December 2nd.
Precisely 7,811 vehicles are called back, with one percent of them believed to exhibit this issue. The recall population includes Scout and Chief vehicles produced between February 5th, 2021 and November 4th, 2022.
