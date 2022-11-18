Livall PikaBoost Is a Tool-Free E-Bike Converter That Will Make Any Ride Fun and Healthy

In an attempt to make cycling an easier and more accessible activity for anyone willing to embrace it, smart riding accessories manufacturer Livall has come up with PikaBoost, an e-bike conversion kit that can turn any bicycle, even your old bike that’s been rusting away in your garage, into an e-bike in less than 30 seconds.
Perhaps you love cycling, and though you already have the perfect bike, you’ve been considering getting an e-bike to make pedaling to work and back home a less tiresome activity. You then realized an e-bike involves a hefty investment, and you can’t afford it at the moment. That’s where the Livall PikaBoost steps in. For just $299, the innovative conversion kit will turn your beloved bike into an e-bike without breaking your bank account.
You’ll be able to get the best of both worlds of cycling - you can pedal when you want to and get motor assistance when you need it. Health and convenience on the same bike.
The Livall PikaBoost is a plug-and-play kind of device comprising a controller, a motorized hub, and a battery pack that can all be assembled onto a regular bike in less than half a minute. The portable e-bike converter comes as a single unit weighing just 6.6 pounds (3 kg). One end of the converter needs to be screwed onto the seat post, while the other will touch the rear wheel of the bike to provide drive. No tool will be required to perform the installation, so riders can even transfer it from one bike to another in no time.
Livall promises that its portable e-bike converter will make cycling not only more convenient but also safer and more enjoyable. It comes with features that provide smooth yet powerful assistance on rough terrains or inclined portions of the road.
Advanced sensors send real-time data to the converter to allow it to adjust the power of the motor based on road type and the rider’s pedaling strength. Moreover, if it detects slipping or falling, it will instantly switch off the motor and the wheel to keep the rider safe.
Last but not least, thanks to the Regenerative System, PikaBoost can convert kinetic energy into electricity, which can be used to either boost the battery or charge your phone or other USB devices.
“Our team has put a lot of effort into making the PikaBoost ride-ability on all terrains better. This includes integrating a self-locking mechanism to avoid loosening due to vibration, and an elastic mechanism to avoid minor laxity that could cause the product to fall off,” Livall explains.
rider’s phone is away from PikaBoost. This is meant to prevent theft. Moreover, when the converter’s battery is low, a warning notification will appear on the phone.
PikaBoost features three modes to assist riders in their cycling needs - Cruise, Roll, and Exercise. Cruise will automatically retain the speed even when the rider stops pedaling. Roll is a kid and elderly-friendly mode and assists them in riding up hills. The motor will give riders a nudge so they no longer need to exert force when going uphill.
And finally, Exercise is for hardcore riders, as this mode adds extra resistance, not assistance, to the wheel, meaning bikers will have to pedal and exercise harder.
The Livall PikaBoost has had a successful Kickstarter campaign so far, having already achieved 2,600% of its target with more than one month remaining. The e-bike conversion kit will retail for $599, but you can get one for just $299 if you support the project on Kickstarter.
Perhaps you love cycling, and though you already have the perfect bike, you’ve been considering getting an e-bike to make pedaling to work and back home a less tiresome activity. You then realized an e-bike involves a hefty investment, and you can’t afford it at the moment. That’s where the Livall PikaBoost steps in. For just $299, the innovative conversion kit will turn your beloved bike into an e-bike without breaking your bank account.
You’ll be able to get the best of both worlds of cycling - you can pedal when you want to and get motor assistance when you need it. Health and convenience on the same bike.
The Livall PikaBoost is a plug-and-play kind of device comprising a controller, a motorized hub, and a battery pack that can all be assembled onto a regular bike in less than half a minute. The portable e-bike converter comes as a single unit weighing just 6.6 pounds (3 kg). One end of the converter needs to be screwed onto the seat post, while the other will touch the rear wheel of the bike to provide drive. No tool will be required to perform the installation, so riders can even transfer it from one bike to another in no time.
Livall promises that its portable e-bike converter will make cycling not only more convenient but also safer and more enjoyable. It comes with features that provide smooth yet powerful assistance on rough terrains or inclined portions of the road.
Advanced sensors send real-time data to the converter to allow it to adjust the power of the motor based on road type and the rider’s pedaling strength. Moreover, if it detects slipping or falling, it will instantly switch off the motor and the wheel to keep the rider safe.
Last but not least, thanks to the Regenerative System, PikaBoost can convert kinetic energy into electricity, which can be used to either boost the battery or charge your phone or other USB devices.
“Our team has put a lot of effort into making the PikaBoost ride-ability on all terrains better. This includes integrating a self-locking mechanism to avoid loosening due to vibration, and an elastic mechanism to avoid minor laxity that could cause the product to fall off,” Livall explains.
rider’s phone is away from PikaBoost. This is meant to prevent theft. Moreover, when the converter’s battery is low, a warning notification will appear on the phone.
PikaBoost features three modes to assist riders in their cycling needs - Cruise, Roll, and Exercise. Cruise will automatically retain the speed even when the rider stops pedaling. Roll is a kid and elderly-friendly mode and assists them in riding up hills. The motor will give riders a nudge so they no longer need to exert force when going uphill.
And finally, Exercise is for hardcore riders, as this mode adds extra resistance, not assistance, to the wheel, meaning bikers will have to pedal and exercise harder.
The Livall PikaBoost has had a successful Kickstarter campaign so far, having already achieved 2,600% of its target with more than one month remaining. The e-bike conversion kit will retail for $599, but you can get one for just $299 if you support the project on Kickstarter.