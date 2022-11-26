Daymak's Combat eBike Can Tackle Tough Terrain and Cruise Across the Snow

If you’re the kind of person who likes to enjoy fun adventures in the wilderness regardless of the season or weather conditions, Canada-based Daymak might have the perfect two-wheeler for you. They’ve recently unveiled the new Combat eBike, a powerful, electric vehicle that can shift from off-road motorbike to snow bike and will ride through all the elements.
Now, the name of this machine can be a bit confusing because you’ll see that it is not actually an e-bike. It doesn’t come with pedals or another form of human propulsion, which means it is, in fact, an electric motorbike.
The Combat eBike has been introduced as an all-terrain dirt motorbike that comes equipped with both a set of knobby fat-tired wheels and a snow kit that converts it into a snow bike.
The snow kit consists of a front ski and a snowmobile-like rear track that can be fitted onto the motorbike in about an hour, and the whole process requires “a bit of technical know-how,” according to Daymak.
This is basically an all-season machine with tracks. When you choose to go with the conventional wheels, you can tackle difficult terrain like mud, grass, or sand, while the front ski and rear track will allow you to cruise across the snow.
The company is yet to announce the full specs for the Combat eBike, but we do know that it will feature a removable 4,800Wh Lithium battery pack that offers up to a 50-mile range (80 km) on a single charge.
Power will come from a 5,000W motor capable of a peak output of 1,000 watts (19 hp). The zero-emission bike will reach a top speed of 44 mph (70 kph), though the company doesn’t mention if this is valid for both dirt and snow modes.
Daymak has tested its new contraption extensively in the Canadian wilderness over the last three years and vows that it can handle any terrain or incline.
“This is part of the evolution at Daymak, to become a full fledge designer and manufacturer of great products. With over 20 years of experience, we now have the know-how, distribution, marketing, service and parts to completely build and create such an amazing product as the Combat eBike,” says Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.
The Combat eBike’s creators are currently offering 100 Founders Edition units at a discounted price of $13,995. If it piqued your interest, you can reserve one with a $1,000 deposit. A regular edition will follow afterward, which will retail for $14,999.
The Founders Edition examples are set to arrive in June 2023, while buyers of the regular edition units will get their hands on their motorbikes in the fourth quarter of 2023.
When ordering the Founders Edition of the Combat eBike, you’ll also get a Combat jacket, backpack, and e-bike cover to go with the motorbike.
