Buell X1 Rebuild Comes Out Like This and It’s a Beaut

Despite the many troubles it had to face over the years, the name Buell is still around in the motorcycle industry. And at the time of writing the company is somewhat on a rebound, offering its customers things like the Hammerhead 1190, the 1190SX and 1190 Baja DR, and the SuperTouring.
There was a time though when the name was even more powerful than today. A time when it produced things like the Road Warrior, or the S1 and X1. And, because these were bikes born from the mind of Harley-Davidson’s Erik Buell, all models sat very well with custom shops across the world.
Even today these Buells of old still hang proudly in modified form on the web pages of some garages out there. One just has to know where to look to find one. We looked, and came across this “completely” rebuilt X1 Lightning.
The bike was modified by a German crew called Bullock, and comes across as an aggressive, short and beautiful machine. It’s rear has been modified, and lots of extras added to make it unique.
Up front, we get things like an LSL handlebar, an LED headlight snatched from a Harley-Davidson V-Rod, and Kellermann-sourced turn signals. Further back, the fuel tank comes with carbon paneling underneath, the oil cooler is supplied by Jagg, and an angled intake with a K&N filter is on deck to help the stock engine breathe in.
The exhale, the powerplant uses an original but modified exhaust. Braking power is ensured by means of aftermarket hardware of unspecified make.
Blending dark black and cold metal on the outside, the Bullock-modified Buell X1 Lightning is used by the shop as a sort of show-and-tell for those who own such a two-wheeler and need it upgraded (after all, they’re quite old, having been assembled only between 1999 and 2002).
If you’re interested in pricing though, you’ll have to contact the Germans.
