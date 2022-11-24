Harley-Davidson “Thawb” Keeps Things White and Simple

These days more than ever the past few years, the Arab world has taken center stage. That’s because one of the countries that represent it, Qatar, is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the world biggest soccer (Europeans and others call that football) competition.
The championship comes with a series of first, including the fact that it’s held in December for the first time and, as a premiere, in an Arab country. It also comes with a series of unique sights, from the spectacular stadiums Qatar built for the competition to the large crowds of men wearing thawb.
That’s the local word for the long white robes traditionally worn there, and it’s also the first word that came to mind when our eyes first fell on this incredible-looking Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.
You all know stock Fat Boys. As Harley itself describes them, we’re talking about the “original fat custom icon, rolling with massive presence and a dominant attitude.” This custom one seems to be all that, and then some, while at the same time keeping things uncomplicated.
The most striking thing about this build, put together by a German crew called Bullock, is the vast quantity of white paint slapped onto it. Not only is that rare in the world of custom motorcycles, but seems to fit this one particularly well, and even makes it look a bit distinguished.
As usual with the Bullock-made rides we uncover, not much in the way of the modifications made is officially known. One can clearly see some of them though, and the most visible come in the form of new wheels of BSL make, and the custom exhaust that snakes away on one side of the machine.
Officially listed on the Bullock website as the Harley-Davidson Umbau, which is the German word for “modification,” the Thwab, as we decided to call it, has no price sticker attached, so there’s no way of knowing how much it cost to put together. The Germans do hint however they can do this again, and will probably reveal that aspect too to those interested in having their ride transformed.
