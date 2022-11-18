Harley-Davidson Huracan Is an Obscene Spec Storm on Two Wheels

Thanks to Lamborghini, the word “huracan” will forever be associated with the V10-powered monster wearing the Raging Bull logo. But the term is borrowed from the Spanish language, where it means “hurricane,” and it’s more than fitting for other motorized contraptions out there just as well.
We uncovered just that, a motorcycle wearing the Huracan name, over at Polish crew Nine Hills. It was originally a 2014 Harley-Davidson Breakout, but was modified with complete financial freedom (meaning, of course, a lot of money, although we’re not told how much) and turned into an “obscene specification” machine.
The first thing one notices is the fully remade body, constructed by hand to be as different as possible from the stock one – just look at the elongated and slim fuel tank, for instance, and you’ll know what we mean. If fact, all the changes made to the motorcycle have transformed the Milwaukee two-wheeler into a longer, lower, and much more impressive beast.
A lot of European and American motorcycle shops contributed parts to this build. Giant Thunderbike supplied the rims, discs and pulley, Performance Machine the brake calipers and manual accessories, motogadget the speedometer and LED turn signals, and Roland Sands Design the foot pedal.
The Huracan rests on Ohlins suspension up front and Legend Suspension gear at the rear. The engine was “professionally” tuned, although we’re not told exactly what that means in terms of performance level changes, and was gifted with a Rebuffini air filter and Vance & Hines exhaust.
The Harley-Davidson Huracan was shown for the first time about seven years ago, when it won the Custom Motorcycle Champion title in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and it placed 4th at the World Championships in Germany. Its current whereabouts are not known, but if by chance it passes you by, you’ll instantly know it was this storm on wheels.
The first thing one notices is the fully remade body, constructed by hand to be as different as possible from the stock one – just look at the elongated and slim fuel tank, for instance, and you’ll know what we mean. If fact, all the changes made to the motorcycle have transformed the Milwaukee two-wheeler into a longer, lower, and much more impressive beast.
A lot of European and American motorcycle shops contributed parts to this build. Giant Thunderbike supplied the rims, discs and pulley, Performance Machine the brake calipers and manual accessories, motogadget the speedometer and LED turn signals, and Roland Sands Design the foot pedal.
The Huracan rests on Ohlins suspension up front and Legend Suspension gear at the rear. The engine was “professionally” tuned, although we’re not told exactly what that means in terms of performance level changes, and was gifted with a Rebuffini air filter and Vance & Hines exhaust.
The Harley-Davidson Huracan was shown for the first time about seven years ago, when it won the Custom Motorcycle Champion title in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and it placed 4th at the World Championships in Germany. Its current whereabouts are not known, but if by chance it passes you by, you’ll instantly know it was this storm on wheels.