Freehand-Painted 1990 Harley-Davidson Springer Is Heavily Tattooed and Ultra-Retro

The name Springer has been with Harley-Davidson since the early years of the company, and was initially meant to designate the type of forks the bike maker used on its two-wheelers. It was removed from the market in the late 1940s, when a more modern, hydraulically dampened suspension took its place, but it didn’t disappear completely from the Harley language.
That’s because closer to our time, in the late 1980s, the Springer was revived as a heavily retro-styled two-wheeler. Simply named Springer and part of the Softail family, the bike was around until the early 2000s, and that means we don’t get to see all that many of them on the roads today, and even less so in customized form.
Yet in our search to bring to light the coolest custom Harleys out there we stumbled upon this thing here, a 1990 Springer modified somewhere in Europe by an unspecified shop, and currently selling at the hands of Switzerland-based Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC).
The bike features a number of modifications from stock, including a shortened rear to allow for the fitting of a bobber seat, and the inclusion of a BSL exhaust system. But the thing that catches the eye the most is the paint job on this thing, made by freehand by an unnamed artist and giving an extra retro look to the already-so machine.
The bike uses the stock 1,340cc two-cylinder engine rated at 47 hp and runs a five-speed transmission. It shows 30,000 km (18,641 miles) of use, and sadly, it’s Euro 1 rated, meaning one could have problems taking it on the road in some places in Europe.
Despite this, the asking price for this gem cannot be considered a bargain. The listing on MotoScout reads 17,900 CHF, which in American money would mean around $18,700 at today’s exchange rates.
Yet in our search to bring to light the coolest custom Harleys out there we stumbled upon this thing here, a 1990 Springer modified somewhere in Europe by an unspecified shop, and currently selling at the hands of Switzerland-based Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC).
The bike features a number of modifications from stock, including a shortened rear to allow for the fitting of a bobber seat, and the inclusion of a BSL exhaust system. But the thing that catches the eye the most is the paint job on this thing, made by freehand by an unnamed artist and giving an extra retro look to the already-so machine.
The bike uses the stock 1,340cc two-cylinder engine rated at 47 hp and runs a five-speed transmission. It shows 30,000 km (18,641 miles) of use, and sadly, it’s Euro 1 rated, meaning one could have problems taking it on the road in some places in Europe.
Despite this, the asking price for this gem cannot be considered a bargain. The listing on MotoScout reads 17,900 CHF, which in American money would mean around $18,700 at today’s exchange rates.