Harley-Davidson Blue Power Is a Rare Rocker in Disguise

Even in the world of custom motorcycles, where few models made over the years escape being modified, the name Harley-Davidson Rocker doesn’t come up all that often. Yet it too has its share of followers, and from time to time one of the two-wheelers of this family manages to surprise us.
The reason for it being so rare is that the Rocker was made by Harley for just three years at the end of the 2000s, disappearing from sight, like many other bikes made in Milwaukee, before leaving a lasting impression.
It still pops up in the news from time to time though thanks to custom shops like Japanese Bad Land, which like to dig them up and transform them into custom wonders. Like in the case of this one here, called post-conversion Blue Power.
Shown for the first time in 2015 and still listed on the shop’s website, the two-wheeler gets its name from the shades of blue that have been slapped onto its main body parts, but also on the frame.
The hue is not the only change made, although it is, naturally, the most obvious one. The reshaped Rocker rides on Performance Machine wheels, with the front one sized 23 inches in diameter, and the rear one 18 inches in diameter and 300 mm wide. The same crew also supplied parts of the braking hardware.
Bad Land itself came with the general idea of the build, and made in-house the fenders slapped over the wheels, while Arlen Ness was responsible for the headlight. Ken’s Factory is who made the grip and floorboard, while the exhaust, the only major addition made to the stock engine, was supplied by Vance & Hines.
Bad Land does not say how much the Blue Power cost to put together, and we have no info on the motorcycle’s current whereabouts.
