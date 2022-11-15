Custom 2015 Harley-Davidson Breakout Makes Gold Decorations Look Good

It is the impression of some people that to make something look luxurious you just need to add a touch of gold. That may be true in some cases, but when it comes to vehicles it is the impression of yours truly this is a mistake.
That’s right, I personally find gold-decorated cars, trucks and motorcycles to be the embodiment of kitsch. But even I have to admit from time to time that gold does look good on some of these things, perhaps not not on account of the metal’s properties as much as the ones of the machine it is spread on.
The custom 2015 Harley-Davidson Breakout we have here seems to be one of those objects that makes gold look good, as opposed to the other way around. It doesn’t have a stage name, but it’s bike number ten in the 30-something strong portfolio of machines proudly displayed by French shop Melk.
The goal of the build was as per the official statement “to produce a luxurious motorcycle, while retaining the spirit of the Harley Davidson brand.” For the luxurious part, gold leaf adornments were used in conjunction with Harley-Davidson Vivid Black and satin varnish.
The precious material is proudly flaunted on the fuel tank, marbled and tinted, and on the Arlen Ness bits fitted on the bike: grips, selector, footpeg, and footrest.
Visually, the Breakout stands apart from its stock self through things like a self-supporting fender at the rear and a cut-out one at the front, a smooth tank, an LED support under the mudguard, and LED turn signals.
Mechanically, the Breakout’s stock engine is now backed by an Arlen Ness air filter at one end and a Bassani exhaust pointing toward the other. A re-mapping of the unit was also performed, and the bike received an adjustable lowering kit.
No price is mentioned by Melk for the build, but those interested in having something like this done can contact the shop, as the bike is listed available for order.
