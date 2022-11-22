Harley-Davidson Razor 4.0 Is How Nature Intended Breakouts, Expensive and Mean

One of the most prolific custom motorcycle shop out there is German Thunderbike. This crew has been at it for more than a quarter of a century now, and instead of slowing down, it seems to accelerate the pace at which it releases new builds.
In the past month alone, Thunderbike let loose no less than five customized Harleys. The oldest of the bunch, shown back in October, is this here Breakout, modified into a machine suitable for the Germans' range called Razor.
Wearing the 4.0 moniker, which is to say it’s the fourth bike in the Razor range, the two-wheeler was originally a Breakout, but only now, in this form, does it look like how nature (or Harley-Davidson) intended it to be - very expensive and equally aggressive.
The Razor 4.0 is the recipient of over 30 custom parts, they alone worth an estimated 18,000 euros (about the same in dollars), and some other visual tweaks on top of them.
The most extensive modifications (and somewhat understandably the most expensive) are the new fuel tank, the new triple tree with 3 inches of rake, the brake kit, and the enhanced KessTech exhaust system, which alone is worth over 4,500 euros.
The exhaust, together with a Screamin‘ Eagle Heavy Breather, were slapped onto an otherwise stock 114ci engine. Elsewhere we get clip-on handlebars, new fenders, LED lights, and all the necessary covers.
When all the parts were fitted onto the Razor 4.0, Thunderbike went for a color combination of black, red and gold, carefully put in place in straight lines as to make the resulting motorcycle a sight easily remembered.
Thunderbike did not reveal the full cost of the build, which alongside the individual parts we already know about includes things like man hours and paint job. But keep in mind Harley is selling the 2020 model year Breakout for a little over $20,000 in the U.S., so what was done to the Razor definitely more than doubled its value.
