Harley-Davidson Razor 2.0 Packs Enough Custom Parts to Double a Breakout’s Value

For about a year now, we’ve been featuring the at times incredible two-wheeled builds coming out the garage doors of a German shop going by the name of Thunderbike. Unlike most other shops out there, this one has been in business for so long that literally hundreds of bikes (all derived or based on Harley-Davidson models) have made their way into the open, including derivatives on previous projects.
Back in June, we featured a Thunderbike build named Razorback. That would be a Breakout converted with the addition of the usual Thunderbike styling kit, massive wheels, and an Air Ride suspension, among other upgrades. The build looks great, but it is a bit sad, visually speaking, and that is mostly due to the colors used.
But here comes a more vivid incarnation of the same Breakout, related to the Razorback, and sporting some of the same changes and parts seen on that.
Riding on an Air Ride suspension that lowers the bike for maximum effect, the Razor 2.0, as it’s called, packs a total of about 30 custom pieces of hardware, ranging from the rear fender to the Screamin’ Eagle Stage II Torque Kit slapped on the engine.
All these parts (which can be viewed in detail at this link) are perfectly fitted together and covered in a very inspiring paint scheme that uses four colors: white, blue, black and orange. The paint job is the work of a specialist known on the custom scene as Chiko’s Pinstriping.
The Razor 2.0 is one of Thunderbike’s more recent builds, without being the most expensive. As usual, we’re not being told how much the custom bike cost to make, but the parts listed amount to a total of about €16,500 (that would be $20,000 at today's exchange rates). For reference, the price for the current-generation Breakout is $20,499.
