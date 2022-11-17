Harley-Davidson GMonster Was Made for Matrix, But Not the One You Think

We get to see custom motorcycles, Harley-Davidsons mostly, on an almost constant basis here on autoevolution. Almost always we’re dealing with incredible builds that come with something unique, a certain trait or fitting that makes them special in one way or another. But almost never do we know who they were made for.
Back in the first decade of the 2000s, soccer fans (European call that football) were delighted to see the continent’s big teams fight each other on the field with great names like Ronaldo (not Cristiano), Zinedine Zidane or Ronaldinho. Less visible than these three, but certainly important for his club, Internationale Milano, was Marco Materazzi.
The 49-year-old played for Inter as a defender for ten years, his longest stint at any of the many teams he played for. Like most other people from his line of work, he was given a nickname, and that would be, for one reason or another, Matrix.
He also developed, like many others, a taste for fast wheeled things, and was the owner of several high profile rides over the years. One the two-wheeled front, we have this heavily modified Harley, put together back in 2015 by an Italian crew called MS Artrix, used to give birth to two-wheeler for high-profile names of the Italian peninsula and elsewhere.
Called GMonster, the bike features “superstructures made entirely by hand,” slapped onto a frame supported by an Ohlins front fork and an air suspension system. Inside the frame sits a 1,450cc engine, kept in check by Rebuffini controls and Performance Machines brakes.
When the mechanical work was completed, the bike was wrapped in black, yellow and white decorations, with none of said colors being Internationale’s official ones.
We do not know if Materazzi still owns the GMonster, nor do we have any info on how much it cost to put together.
