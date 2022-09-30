Lamborghini Manchester Opens New Showroom, Maybe That’ll Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Happy

If you live in the greater Manchester area in the UK and your pockets are deep enough for you to put an exotic car in your driveway, you’ll be glad to know that a new Lamborghini showroom has just opened in St Mary’s Way.
More than 200 guests attended the exclusive event, feasting their eyes on the new 4,000 sq ft showroom layout, which has been redesigned in order to better represent the company’s corporate identity and latest design standards.
Lamborghini Manchester is owned and operated by HR Owen Group, one of the UK’s biggest luxury and sports car dealer groups – they own three other Lamborghini franchises (London, Pangbourne and Hatfield).
One of the main attractions during the unveiling was the new Huracan Tecnica, featuring its launch-spec Verde Selvans color. Also present were the track-focused Huracan STO, an Aventador Ultimae in Grigio Acheso (the last aspirated V12 Lambo model ever), plus the exclusive Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in Grigio Lynx, one of just four units to be delivered to UK clients.
“Lamborghini Manchester is an established dealership within our network, serving an ever-growing and discerning clientele in an important part of the country,” said Lamborghini EMEA regional director, Francesco Cresci.
“Lamborghini continues to grow its market in the UK, which is currently the fourth largest in the world in terms of deliveries to customers: as we continue to debut exciting new models, including the Urus S announced today, and move towards introduction of new hybrid products from 2023, we thank our dealership partners for their commitment and loyalty.”
It’s also worth noting that any exotic car dealership in Manchester is bound to sell a lot of cars because of the city’s two biggest sports teams: Manchester United and Manchester City – both of which employ ultra-rich professional athletes.
Maybe Erling Haaland would enjoy a new toy, while Cristiano Ronaldo certainly needs a few new distractions to take his mind off the fact that United pretty much see him as a bench player now, at least in the Premier League.
