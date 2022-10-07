Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Fit With Dark Body on Solid, Metal-Look Wheels

In the custom motorcycle industry, one of the first things shops go after are the wheels. Unlike in the case of cars, where other elements can easily steal the show, wheels are some of the most dominant features of a motorcycle, and getting those right could mean the difference between success and failure.
On almost all custom motorcycle builds, at least when it comes to Harley-Davidsons, the stock wheels are swapped for something better, flashier, more imposing. It rarely happens for them to be kept as factory-supplied bits of hardware, and still be able to scream “custom.”
A French shop going by the name of Melk decided to risk it, though, and the result is simply spectacular. What you’re looking at is a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, not of the current version, as that comes with a slightly different wheel design, but one from 2018, when they had a full solid look.
Only the two round bits of hardware at each end, and the fenders that wrap around them, have kept their metal look, while the rest of the bike adopted a Vivid Black and Metallic Gray combination of colors - the dark hues are present everywhere, including on the fork and headlight surround.
On the hardware side, the motorcycle received Harley-sourced parts, like the sissy bar and rack, mirrors, and double selector. Riding on an adjustable lowering kit, the bike has the stock engine in its frame, upgraded with a KessTech exhaust system. Additionally, the Germans from Thunderbike supplied the LED lights fitted front and rear.
The unnamed custom 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy was presented by Melk a while back, and its bike number eight in its 31-motorcycles strong lineup. As with all the others we’ve already discussed, the price of the build remains a mystery. Melk does say the model is available for order, so a quick call to the French might reveal that mystery for those interested.
