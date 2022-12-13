Harley-Davidson V-Rod on Obscene 360 Rear Wheel Is More Extreme Than a Destroyer

It’s a tradition among custom motorcycle makers, especially the ones playing the Harley-Davidson game, to slap onto their rides bigger-than-stock rear wheels. So seeing 260s, 300s, or even 330s is not that uncommon.
Yet 360 mm rear wheels are rare, not only because the amount of changes needed to be made to the bike’s rear are more extensive, but also because, really, who needs a wheel this big on the everyday roads?
Well, some people do, it seems, and coincidence made us stumble upon not one, but two such conversions in recent weeks. The first time when we uncovered one was at the end of November, when we brought you a V-Rod modified by Las Vegas shop Devin Diego Designs. The second time is now.
Behold another V-Rod, this time draped in red and modified not in America, but in Spain, by Lord Drake Kustoms. And it too rides on an obscene 360 mm wide rear tire, this time wrapped around an RC Components wheel, and complete with a suitable pulley and brake disc.
Although the most visible change performed to the ride, as it makes this machine look even more extreme than Harley’s V-Rod-based, track-only Destroyer, it is not the only one. At the opposite end, for instance, we get an aftermarket inverted fork supporting the flimsy-by-comparison front tire, and a Legend air suspension to back that up.
A body kit has been designed for the aggressive V-Rod as well, and it comprises anything from spoilers to covers. The fuel tank has been massaged into a more aggressive shape.
No mechanical alteration has been made to the stock engine of the bike, but a new, Vance & Hines exhaust system is now snaking its way to one side of the two-wheeler.
The unnamed Harley-Davidson V-Rod on massive 360 rear wheel was shown by Lord Drake for the first time two years ago. At the time of writing, the bike is still listed with a “You can buy this model now” tag, but there’s no mention of pricing.
