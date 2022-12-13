Wackiest Harley-Davidson Items You Can Buy Yourself This Christmas

Less than two weeks are left until Christmas gets here, and that means only one thing: we will all go berserk in the coming days trying to find the best gifts for self and loved ones. In a bid to help us all a bit (and by us I mean mostly those with a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles), we’ve kicked off a while back a sort of coverage of what the bike maker has to offer, other than the bikes themselves. Today on the menu: the most unexpected kind of Harley merchandise you can think of.