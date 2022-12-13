Wackiest Harley-Davidson Items You Can Buy Yourself This Christmas

As it stands, aside from the comprehensive lineup of motorcycles it sells, Harley also lists thousands of other items to go with them. One can find anything from motorcycle parts to apparel and other types of gear, including bags of all shapes and sizes. Some of these items can be remarkably cheap these days (like, say, a carefully chosen set of riding gear)
But if you really get into it and start digging around what those long web pages have to offer, you will also find some… peculiar stuff.
Like, say, something called "infant boy's printed knit camo with doo rag." That’s right, an official Harley piece of clothing intended for the youngest among us, our little kids. Feeling there’s no better time to start caring about Harleys than infancy, the Milwaukee company is selling one of these cotton/poly interlock items complete with the company’s bar and shield logo, but also camo coloring, for just $35. If that doesn’t satisfy you enough, you could also go for a bib and hat set ($18), or a beenie ($18), but also tons of other kids stuff.
After opening with something you would not normally expect to find over at H-D, it's time to move on to adults. Now, the motorcycling world’s connection with alcohol is well known (I know, you shouldn’t drink and ride, but still, it is). Harley knows this, and has quite the varied assortment of related items, from various kinds of mugs (not really suitable for alcohol, true, then again…), ice cube trays, wine and beer glasses, and even coolers.
The most interesting thing in this category, at least for me, is the stainless steel growler gift set. Priced at $80, it comprises a 50 oz. (1.5-liters) stainless steel growler and a pair of 16 oz. (480 ml) pint glasses, all adorned with the proper Milwaukee logos.
Harley is not only a company, but also a way of life, homes have not been forgotten either, and a wealth of motorcycle-inspired decors are on display on the bike maker’s website, from entry mats to (again) glasses and canvas prints.
One has to love though, the portable record player they’re offering. Wearing a sticker that reads $179, it comes inside its own vintage-looking suitcase, and it’s much more modern than it looks.
The thing can play music from vinyl records thanks to the 3-speed selectable turntable (complete with replaceable needle) and built-in speakers, but it can also be connected to modern devices thanks to a Bluetooth function.
Now, given how it’s winter and all, barbecues are out of the question in most places these days, but not if you have the proper gear to keep you warm and what you need to cook food. For those who wish to be outside enjoying a barbecue and some drinks in the middle of the winter, the maker of Knuckleheads now offers a steel fire pit.
Last on our list today, but by the looks of it one of the most appreciated Harley items out there, is the HOG bank. That’s right, a contraption that’s shaped like a motorcycle’s fuel tank has the nose and ears (and tail of a pig), and it’s nothing more than a… piggybank.
The item is made in black ceramic and measures 11.5 inches (29 cm) long and 7.25 inches (18 cm) high. So, quite enough room for a small fortune to be hidden in there and taken out via the removable stopper. Adorned with the usual Harley-Davidson logos, the HOG bank is selling for $55.
All of the above may or may not serve your gift-giving purposes this year, but remember they are just a few of the many wacky gift ideas one can find over at H-D with enough patience.
But if you really get into it and start digging around what those long web pages have to offer, you will also find some… peculiar stuff.
Like, say, something called "infant boy's printed knit camo with doo rag." That’s right, an official Harley piece of clothing intended for the youngest among us, our little kids. Feeling there’s no better time to start caring about Harleys than infancy, the Milwaukee company is selling one of these cotton/poly interlock items complete with the company’s bar and shield logo, but also camo coloring, for just $35. If that doesn’t satisfy you enough, you could also go for a bib and hat set ($18), or a beenie ($18), but also tons of other kids stuff.
After opening with something you would not normally expect to find over at H-D, it's time to move on to adults. Now, the motorcycling world’s connection with alcohol is well known (I know, you shouldn’t drink and ride, but still, it is). Harley knows this, and has quite the varied assortment of related items, from various kinds of mugs (not really suitable for alcohol, true, then again…), ice cube trays, wine and beer glasses, and even coolers.
The most interesting thing in this category, at least for me, is the stainless steel growler gift set. Priced at $80, it comprises a 50 oz. (1.5-liters) stainless steel growler and a pair of 16 oz. (480 ml) pint glasses, all adorned with the proper Milwaukee logos.
Harley is not only a company, but also a way of life, homes have not been forgotten either, and a wealth of motorcycle-inspired decors are on display on the bike maker’s website, from entry mats to (again) glasses and canvas prints.
One has to love though, the portable record player they’re offering. Wearing a sticker that reads $179, it comes inside its own vintage-looking suitcase, and it’s much more modern than it looks.
The thing can play music from vinyl records thanks to the 3-speed selectable turntable (complete with replaceable needle) and built-in speakers, but it can also be connected to modern devices thanks to a Bluetooth function.
Now, given how it’s winter and all, barbecues are out of the question in most places these days, but not if you have the proper gear to keep you warm and what you need to cook food. For those who wish to be outside enjoying a barbecue and some drinks in the middle of the winter, the maker of Knuckleheads now offers a steel fire pit.
Last on our list today, but by the looks of it one of the most appreciated Harley items out there, is the HOG bank. That’s right, a contraption that’s shaped like a motorcycle’s fuel tank has the nose and ears (and tail of a pig), and it’s nothing more than a… piggybank.
The item is made in black ceramic and measures 11.5 inches (29 cm) long and 7.25 inches (18 cm) high. So, quite enough room for a small fortune to be hidden in there and taken out via the removable stopper. Adorned with the usual Harley-Davidson logos, the HOG bank is selling for $55.
All of the above may or may not serve your gift-giving purposes this year, but remember they are just a few of the many wacky gift ideas one can find over at H-D with enough patience.