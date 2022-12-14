Ferrari SF100 Concept Dreams of What PHEV Shenanigans May Come After SF90

Ferrari is probably mostly preoccupied with what comes after a semi-successful Formula One season and also diligently prepares for the production of its all-new, first-ever Purosangue ultra-luxury super-SUV.
The Ferrari F1-75 Formula One racing car was able to help Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. to second and fifth places in the World Drivers’ Championship standings this year (Ferrari also came second in the constructor standings). Meanwhile, the new Purosangue will soon battle for supremacy with the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW XM Label Red, or Lambo Urus.
But that does not mean the Prancing Horse's head honchos are not thinking about what comes next in ‘traditional’ terms, either. Just recently, a potentially more hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale was spied at the Fiorano racetrack, and everyone is expecting its presentation to drop next year ahead of the 2024MY production. Still, what happens afterward?
If we are to take the virtual automotive designer’s realm for granted, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale (which kicked off production back in 2019) will be decommissioned in favor of the ‘SF100.’ And there is no need to imagine how it might all go down, as the pixel master only known as ur_jeen_ on social media (who is a design student at Seoul, South Korea-based Hongik University) has done that for us, instead.
An upcoming Ferrari plug-in hybrid supercar was an older preoccupation for this CGI expert, as we have seen several attempts to dream of its digital design earlier this month. But none of them had a name or a proper description, so it was quite hard to imagine what the author had in mind for it. Luckily, the latest CGI version, dressed up in traditional red attire (instead of dark gray or burgundy), clears the mystery – at least as far as the name and position in the range.
The Ferrari ‘SF100 Concept’ is logically seen here as the potential (unofficial) successor for the current SF90 Stradale electrified flagship. And it continues to carry a plug-in hybrid powertrain, as even informal Ferraris do not seem ready (just yet) to challenge the current Rimac Nevera king of the EV hill!
