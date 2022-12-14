The Sting From This Black Hornet Is Only Pleasure Without Any Pain

Carroll Shelby left an indelible mark on the automotive industry throughout his life and much of his legacy lives on to this very day. A notable piece of his legacy that remains in mint condition will be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car auction set for January 21-29 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Shelby's own personal 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe known as the Black Hornet which he helped create and kept in his collection for over 40 years will hit the block at a shocking No Reserve sale going to the highest bidder.
The car was patterned after the Green Hornet which was a 1968 Mustang notchback coupe that was made at the Ford Motor Company plant in Dearborn, Michigan, in late 1967 as a prototype for what would become the California Special.
Shelby Automotive took the prototype early in 1968 and added one-of-a-kind features that would improve performance and create its distinctive look. A gold-luster-green-lacquer paint was chosen as the exterior hue and the car was dubbed the Green Hornet.
With the help of Legendary G.T. Continuation Cars, Shelby recreated the look and performance characteristics of the Green Hornet to exact detail with the exception of an independent suspension, an electronic fuel injection system (EFI), and of course, the color.
Triple Black or Stetson Black as some refer to it, is a tribute to the black stetson cowboy hat Shelby wore that became his trademark look.
Shelby's Black Hornet was rarely driven and lies in mint condition with just 564 miles (908 km) on the odometer. The car is packed with the original 428 Cobra Jet big-block V-8 engine with aluminum heads and intake manifold topped by a Holley carburetor with ignition spread out courtesy of a Mallory distributor. Power is fed to the rear end through a 4-speed manual transmission versus the C6 automatic in the original prototype.
Inside and out, the Black Hornet is all things 'Shelby' from the trademark sequential taillights, 10-spoke Shelby wheels, Lucas fog lights, Cobra Jet gas filler cap, and Cobra emblems to the Carroll Shelby signed glove box.
A certificate of authenticity accompanies the car as well as the original California license plate and a "Transfer of Ownership" document bearing Mr. Shelby's signature. In addition, the Black Hornet comes with its very own die-cast car replica.
It is not often one gets the opportunity to buy a true one-of-a-kind automobile from the personal collection of the very man that invented the brand but that is what will occur at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction from January 21-29.
The car was patterned after the Green Hornet which was a 1968 Mustang notchback coupe that was made at the Ford Motor Company plant in Dearborn, Michigan, in late 1967 as a prototype for what would become the California Special.
Shelby Automotive took the prototype early in 1968 and added one-of-a-kind features that would improve performance and create its distinctive look. A gold-luster-green-lacquer paint was chosen as the exterior hue and the car was dubbed the Green Hornet.
With the help of Legendary G.T. Continuation Cars, Shelby recreated the look and performance characteristics of the Green Hornet to exact detail with the exception of an independent suspension, an electronic fuel injection system (EFI), and of course, the color.
Triple Black or Stetson Black as some refer to it, is a tribute to the black stetson cowboy hat Shelby wore that became his trademark look.
Shelby's Black Hornet was rarely driven and lies in mint condition with just 564 miles (908 km) on the odometer. The car is packed with the original 428 Cobra Jet big-block V-8 engine with aluminum heads and intake manifold topped by a Holley carburetor with ignition spread out courtesy of a Mallory distributor. Power is fed to the rear end through a 4-speed manual transmission versus the C6 automatic in the original prototype.
Inside and out, the Black Hornet is all things 'Shelby' from the trademark sequential taillights, 10-spoke Shelby wheels, Lucas fog lights, Cobra Jet gas filler cap, and Cobra emblems to the Carroll Shelby signed glove box.
A certificate of authenticity accompanies the car as well as the original California license plate and a "Transfer of Ownership" document bearing Mr. Shelby's signature. In addition, the Black Hornet comes with its very own die-cast car replica.
It is not often one gets the opportunity to buy a true one-of-a-kind automobile from the personal collection of the very man that invented the brand but that is what will occur at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction from January 21-29.