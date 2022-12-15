Feisty Toyota Supra TRD Mk4 Looks Exactly How a Virtual Japanese Batmobile Should

Toyota is currently busy with all the sustainable stuff, from the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ to positively mixing HEVs, battery-powered electric vehicles, and hydrogen alternatives.
But that is only valid in the real world, where everyone also expects as much news about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks as possible. Meanwhile, over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive designers, no one really cares about this trivial stuff. Well, at least that is the feeling arising from the latest projects by the automotive design label AB MotorHouse.
Better known as abmotorhouse.design on social media, it is currently busy doing some JDM fan service in general, and fulfilling Toyota Supra A80 dreams, in particular. Well, if those thoughts are dark and menacing, plus Batman-style outrageous, that is. Hey, even the author behind the label went through a phase of “not liking it,” but he pulled through with some additional CGI brush strokes.
As such, it would be pretty understandable if this is not your Toyota Supra Mk4 cup of tea. For all others, this virtual Toyota Supra TRD build project has all the great makings of a Batman reinvention in slammed widebody Tokyo Dark Knight key, if you want our two cents on the matter. If not, we are not going to hold a grudge, as the thoroughly stanced and extreme aero widebody atmosphere is clearly not for everyone.
But come to think about it, the legendary Toyota Supra has been turned and twisted in so many ways. As such, even if the pixel master himself calls his creation an “abomination in terms of ruining a supra,” it might still find a bunch of fans cherishing the fact that it would stand out in any Mk4 crowd, even if only for the wrong CGI reasons!
As for technical details, there are none – but the TRD involvement in the name might suggest that something feisty from the motorsport world might be lurking under the elongated hood. Sounds nasty, right?
