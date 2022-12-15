The Adria Astella Is the Ultimate Luxury Dream Home, Wherever It May Be That Day

The Adria Astella aspires to be just that: the dream, luxury home, wherever you want it to be. Either a vacation home by the sea, in the mountains or near the lake, or a permanent residence, it is designed to offer the creature comforts of a proper, brick-and-mortar home, but in a form factor that makes it as towable as any regular caravan.
“Inspired by dreams,” Astella is “a luxurious home like no other,” maker Adria boasts. It can be a luxury caravan or a mobile home, or both at the same time, so it’s perfect for the modern nomad for whom a life in the great outdoors doesn’t mean skimping on luxury features.
Adria is a Slovenia-based builder of trailers and motorhomes, with a sound reputation for delivering robust units that are versatile, high-quality, and equally fancy, in those cases when the customer is looking for fancy. The Astella line was introduced last summer as the most luxurious in the company’s lineup, and it comes with distinct aesthetics and the promise of being the ultimate vacation home.
It is, as such, the perfect fit for autoevolution’s Celebration Month, which runs this month and focuses on luxury transportation, among other topics.
several options for textiles to that end, as well as optional features like an awning, exterior lights, and outdoor seating. The smallest is entry-level Astella 644 DP, which is 689 cm (22.6 feet) in total length and offers sleeping accommodation for up to four people. Ideally, though, it’s best suited for a small family looking for a nimble and easy-to-operate towable for their family vacation.
The other models are the 704 HP (760 cm / 25 feet in length), the 754 DP (809 cm /26.5 feet in length), and the largest and top-of-the-line 904 HP, which is 953.8 cm (31.3 feet) in length and can sleep as many as six people comfortably. If the smallest model is the perfect family mobile home, think of this one as a party palace on wheels – though, to be sure, all models are dual-axle.
Whatever the layout or the size, an Astella trailer offers a full-size, residential-like bedroom, a lounge and living area, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a spa-like bathroom that’s perhaps bigger and fancier than most apartment bathrooms in the city. Finishes are top-quality, from the textiles to the Corian countertops, custom cabinetry and smart storage solutions, and quality appliances. The overall styling is clean, minimalist, and modern.
Considering how the entire area, with the exception of the bedroom, is open-space, clutter is the last thing you’d want. The Astella resembles a very sleek and elegant apartment in styling, and very little a mobile home. According to project leader Erna Povh, that’s on purpose, because they wanted to “dive into the holiday experience” so they would recreate it inside.
“You could say we turned conventional wisdom on its head and we broke all the rules. The result is a really innovative and unique home. Some would view it as a caravan, albeit a luxurious one, because you can tow it like any regular caravan. Others see it in the same light as a mobile home, a static caravan if you like. Whatever you decide to call it, think of it as your own luxurious holiday home, set down where you most like to spend your time, but movable.”
The Astella uses the Adria “Comprex” body construction, which combines wood for torsional strength with polyurethane for durability, and polyester for its moisture-stopping properties. The AL-KO performance chassis is integrated into the body, and the entire trailer is fully insulated. Adria Air Flow System is used for heating and ventilation, with Alde heating and air-conditioning. The company guarantees all-year comfort, with no cold spots left. The windows and doors are oversize for the panoramic effect and improved ventilation.
traveler, the Astella promises only memorable vacations from now on. The largest 904 HP trailer starts at over €77,600 (approximately $82,500 at the current exchange rate), but pricing depends on the dealer. In countries like Germany, for example, the Astella can also be rented for sporting events, and, apparently, companies like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley, and BMW have used them for that purpose.
