Sleek Mazda MX-5 Miata Rendering Brings the Pop-Ups Back for ‘NE’ Fifth Generation

In the real world, Mazda may be focused on the upcoming introduction of its fresh, larger-than-ever CX-90 crossover SUV for the North American market.
And there is lots of big and spacious logic behind the endeavor, as the Japanese automaker has started doubling up its CX series of crossover SUVs with both single- and double-digit models. But that hardly matters across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive designers, after they already spilled the large beans on the unofficial CX-90 presentation, that is.
Now they can get back to objects of passion and desire, not of family use and grocery-getting approval. And since we are talking about Mazda, that can only mean a couple of things: rotary-all-the-stuff or the MX-5 Miata icon. Speaking of the latter, the imaginative realm of digital artists just got fuel for their roadster lust by way of the Mazda Vision Study Concept.
Plus, the fresh rumors that Mazda is diligently preparing for the next-generation MX-5 Miata (after a lackluster 2023 model year update) with an electrified powertrain and the intention to present it in time for a 2026 launch, did not hurt either. So, here is Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decides to imagine the next Miata as a retro-modern installment.
Disregarding his 2023 model year thought, which was clearly a typo or a case of rumor mill oblivion, the upcoming ‘NE’ fifth-generation MX-5 Miata is still some years away from hitting the market. That gives us even more time to dream about it, complete with digital mental images of this sleek, yellow depiction hitting the canyons behind it. Or at least the local track, hopefully.
Sure, this is merely wishful thinking, for now. But what if Mazda found a way to implement the pop-up headlights in the real world, as well?
Now they can get back to objects of passion and desire, not of family use and grocery-getting approval. And since we are talking about Mazda, that can only mean a couple of things: rotary-all-the-stuff or the MX-5 Miata icon. Speaking of the latter, the imaginative realm of digital artists just got fuel for their roadster lust by way of the Mazda Vision Study Concept.
Plus, the fresh rumors that Mazda is diligently preparing for the next-generation MX-5 Miata (after a lackluster 2023 model year update) with an electrified powertrain and the intention to present it in time for a 2026 launch, did not hurt either. So, here is Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decides to imagine the next Miata as a retro-modern installment.
Disregarding his 2023 model year thought, which was clearly a typo or a case of rumor mill oblivion, the upcoming ‘NE’ fifth-generation MX-5 Miata is still some years away from hitting the market. That gives us even more time to dream about it, complete with digital mental images of this sleek, yellow depiction hitting the canyons behind it. Or at least the local track, hopefully.
Sure, this is merely wishful thinking, for now. But what if Mazda found a way to implement the pop-up headlights in the real world, as well?