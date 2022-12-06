Next Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata to Sport an Electrified Powertrain, Could Launch in 2026

Sports car fans eagerly await to learn more about the next-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata, and thankfully, the Japanese roadster is still in the program. According to a high-ranking Mazda executive, the MX-5 could arrive in 2026 and offer some electrification, although it will certainly not come with a plug.
Speaking to Australia’s Which Car?, Mazda’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Yasuhiro Aoyama confirmed that the fourth-generation MX-5 launch is timed after the implementation of the Euro 7 emission standard in Europe. This should happen in July 2025, bringing tighter regulations for internal combustion engines. To comply with the new rules, Mazda will offer an electrified powertrain, although it is unclear whether this means a mild or full hybrid.
Based on Miata’s legacy, we can rule out the plug-in hybrid and the battery-electric variants. Fitting the roadster with a bigger battery will drive up the price and the weight, two key areas for the Japanese car, which has been praised for its lightweight body and affordable price. Based on this alone, we expect Mazda to have the smallest battery possible. Hence a mild hybrid with a 48-volt booster is the likeliest variant.
Mazda’s head of design Akira Tamatani also confirmed the electrification claims, although he said there’s no clear decision yet. One thing is sure, though: the next Miata will not have a powerful engine like the 3.3-liter inline-six in the CX-60. Instead, it will remain true to its legacy, offering reasonable power in a lightweight, affordable package.
“The next-generation MX-5, we may have to think about electrification as well there, and if that’s the case, the car has to be lightweight, of course, and it still has to have an MX-5-ness,” said Tamatani. “So how can we satisfy both of those things? We need to really run a good study on that, so we don’t have a clear answer to that yet.”
As for how the future Mazda MX-5 might look like, Tamatani remained tight-lipped, although he pointed at the Vizion Study concept as the inspiration source. The intriguing design study was revealed last week, along with the company’s future EV plans, although little information was offered. Tamatani said the concept is just a message, and although it will inspire future designs, it might never enter production.
