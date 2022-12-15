2024 Honda Pilot Unofficially Morphs Into a Sustainable Electrified CUV

Honda has had a deservingly fruitful year in 2022. From the compact HR-V and best-selling CR-V to the legendary Civic Type R Hot Hatchback plus a bunch of mid-size novelties, everything was on the official table.
Speaking of mid-size offerings, the Japanese automaker took care of both traditional, four-door loving customers with the eleventh iteration of the iconic Accord as well as family crossover SUV-oriented buyers, with the three-row 2023 Honda Pilot CUV. So, what could be next in store for the big mid-size crossover SUV?
According to the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced PHEV or even full EV Honda Pilot CUV, a lot, actually. As per tradition, the fourth generation Pilot comes with a fairly large engine under the hood to support those three-row adventures (now also in more rugged TrailSport form). This time around, we are dealing with a 3.5-liter V6 mill that is good for no less than 285 horsepower.
Honda has also talked about its upcoming EV plans with General Motors but until the Ultium platform starts appearing in other models aside from the new Prologue, the Japanese automaker might need to prop up the Pilot sales after just a couple of model years. Or so thinks the channel’s resident pixel master, who has already imagined the potential, unofficial looks of a plug-in hybrid or even full EV Honda Pilot for the 2024 or 2025 model years.
Naturally, the changes are subtle compared to the ICE version, as seen at the end of the informal CGI presentation. But at least we get some neat color choices for the sustainable Pilot during the now-traditional unofficial shade reel. So, how does a PHEV or even full EV Honda Pilot sound to you – does it deserve our CGI hall pass or not?
