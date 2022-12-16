Digital Honda Civic Type-R Hot Hatchback ‘Coupe’ Brings Back Three-Door Memories

Honda may be all focused on getting those crucial first three-row mid-size Honda Pilot examples off the factory floor in Alabama, but people around the world are still very much preoccupied with feistier stuff, of the Type R variety.
Some are pitting the rather expensive 2023 Honda Civic Type R (which has a starting MSRP of almost $43k in the United States) against a $500 Honda Civic EG (fifth generation) to see if the all-new high-performance model is close to 100 times better than the vintage one. By the way, does anyone remember that Honda’s original (EK9) Civic Type R was based on the compact model’s sixth iteration?
Keeping that in mind, and the fact that it was 1997 when people didn’t need so many doors, the first Honda Civic Type R naturally arrived in exclusive three-door hatchback form. The body style was kept for the second EP3 Civic Type R iteration (based on the seventh Civic) and even the FD2/FN2 successor had it, although Japanese versions were actually four-door sedans.
Then, only starting with the FK2 iteration and going through the FK8 and current FL5 successors, did the five-door hatchback/liftback disaster strike, as Honda tried to accommodate the changing consumer tastes towards more practical daily driver Hot Hatch solutions. And now, the family-oriented course is set in stone.
But that is only in the real world. Across the virtual realm, meanwhile, there is also Sugar Chow, the digital artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is quickly back in the 2023 Honda Civic Type R mood, and swings by for a three-door CGI. Dubbed the “real successor” of the original Honda Civic Type R, this is the sixth-gen modified to accommodate Coupe-style living, even if only virtually.
Sure, it may be impractical for rear-seat occupants. Yes, it may have very little accommodation in terms of luggage space. But doesn’t it look spectacular, so little, and yet so 316-hp punchy?!
