Digital Honda Civic Type-R Hot Hatchback ‘Coupe’ Brings Back Three-Door Memories

Some are pitting the rather expensive 2023 Honda Civic Type R (which has a starting MSRP of almost $43k in the United States) against a $500 Honda Civic EG (fifth generation) to see if the all-new high-performance model is close to 100 times better than the vintage one. By the way, does anyone remember that Honda’s original (EK9) Civic Type R was based on the compact model’s sixth iteration?Keeping that in mind, and the fact that it was 1997 when people didn’t need so many doors, the first Honda Civic Type R naturally arrived in exclusive three-door hatchback form. The body style was kept for the second EP3 Civic Type R iteration (based on the seventh Civic) and even the FD2/FN2 successor had it, although Japanese versions were actually four-door sedans.Then, only starting with the FK2 iteration and going through the FK8 and current FL5 successors, did the five-door hatchback/liftback disaster strike, as Honda tried to accommodate the changing consumer tastes towards more practical daily driver Hot Hatch solutions. And now, the family-oriented course is set in stone.But that is only in the real world. Across the virtual realm, meanwhile, there is also Sugar Chow, the digital artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is quickly back in the 2023 Honda Civic Type R mood, and swings by for a three-door CGI. Dubbed the “real successor” of the original Honda Civic Type R, this is the sixth-gen modified to accommodate Coupe-style living, even if only virtually.Sure, it may be impractical for rear-seat occupants. Yes, it may have very little accommodation in terms of luggage space. But doesn’t it look spectacular, so little, and yet so 316-hp punchy?!