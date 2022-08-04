2024 Honda Accord Has a CGI Whiff, Looks Ready to Rub Shoulders With Other Mid-Size Sedans

Mid-size sedans are not as popular as they once were, hence why some companies decided to stop making them altogether. But not Honda, as the Japanese automaker is currently working on the eleventh generation Accord.
Spy photos and even leaked patent images of the car have surfaced online these past few months, and it was these that served as inspiration for the rendering signed by Kelsonik and shared above in the image gallery.
The digital artist rearranged the pixels to come up with a very realistic take on the model. From the slimmer shape of the headlights, compared to those of its predecessor, to the grille, bumper design, hood, fenders, profile, roof, side skirts, mirror casings, and so on, everything looks spot on. It sports a white paint finish, which remains the most popular color with new car buyers by far, and rides on slightly reinterpreted wheels.
Expect higher-quality materials used throughout the cabin, as well as the latest technology gizmos. Things such as the touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, charging pad for compatible smartphones, premium audio, and so on will be included here. Drivers will be assisted by a suite of active and passive safety gear, including lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, attention monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.
The 2.0-liter inline-four, backed up by two electric motors, from the new-gen CR-V, might make its way under the hood of the upcoming Accord. Moreover, we wouldn’t be surprised if the 1.5-liter turbo’d unit will carry over with minor revisions, joined by a 2.0-liter four-pot. The official unveiling date has yet to be announced, but in all likelihood, it will be presented in the coming months, either before the end of 2022 or in early 2023. As a result, it might launch as a 2024 model in our market.
