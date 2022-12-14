2023 Honda Civic Type R Fights $500 Civic Over Daily Driving and Track Duties

Honda's Civic has been on the market since 1972, turning 50 years old this year. During that time, the Japanese compact car has grown, as have its competitors, and the same can be said about its price, performance, safety, and comfort features. With that progress behind, how does a fifth-gen Civic fare against a new one?
It is the kind of question that most normal people would not ask themselves, as the Civic EG is almost 30 years old nowadays, and the brand-new model has just been released in Type R form as well. The latter can be expensive, especially with dealer markups, which have seen some vehicles priced at ridiculous amounts.
The example shown by the folks at Donut, who wanted to find out if a 2023 Civic Type R is 100 times better than a $500 Honda Civic, had a price that was close to $50,000. They managed to find a Civic EG, which is the fifth-generation Civic, in a barely running order, at just $500.
While the cheap car has a salvage title, a tiny engine that had 70 horsepower when new, and lacks most modern amenities that you take for granted in a new car, it still has character. And that last part may explain why it is still popular among groups of automotive enthusiasts across the world. It is not just about being a cheap car, at this point, as other things matter.
The EG Civic also benefits from the fact that many off-the-shelf parts can be acquired for it, and they will fit properly, so the enthusiast has options where tuning is concerned.
Moreover, since the platform is that old, all the problems and their solutions are available online, so you know what you are getting yourself into once you go past the rust. Yes, there is going to be rust, except if your vehicle has been in a very hot environment, where it could have aged differently.
With all that in mind, let us watch and learn if the new Civic Type R is 100 times better than an old and cheap Civic that would have otherwise ended up in the scrapyard.
The example shown by the folks at Donut, who wanted to find out if a 2023 Civic Type R is 100 times better than a $500 Honda Civic, had a price that was close to $50,000. They managed to find a Civic EG, which is the fifth-generation Civic, in a barely running order, at just $500.
While the cheap car has a salvage title, a tiny engine that had 70 horsepower when new, and lacks most modern amenities that you take for granted in a new car, it still has character. And that last part may explain why it is still popular among groups of automotive enthusiasts across the world. It is not just about being a cheap car, at this point, as other things matter.
The EG Civic also benefits from the fact that many off-the-shelf parts can be acquired for it, and they will fit properly, so the enthusiast has options where tuning is concerned.
Moreover, since the platform is that old, all the problems and their solutions are available online, so you know what you are getting yourself into once you go past the rust. Yes, there is going to be rust, except if your vehicle has been in a very hot environment, where it could have aged differently.
With all that in mind, let us watch and learn if the new Civic Type R is 100 times better than an old and cheap Civic that would have otherwise ended up in the scrapyard.