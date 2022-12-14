Ciara Calls the BMW XM a “Real Beauty” After Checking It Out at 2022 Art Basel

Ciara is familiar with different sorts of cars, but she got the opportunity to check out the BMW XM at the 2022 Art Basel in Miami, Beach, Florida. Spoiler alert: she loved it, calling it a “real beauty.”
Besides all the art hanging on the walls at the 2022 Art Basel in Miami Beach, there were a lot of other opportunities for artists and car manufacturers to get involved in the event. BMW got a chance to display one of its latest models, the BMW XM also dubbed the "ultimate driving machine."
R&B singer Ciara was among the high-profile names who attended Art Basel, and she got a chance to check out the BMW XM up close. And she didn’t need “one, two step” to figure out she really liked it, and “like a boy,” – as the song goes – hopped on social media to rave about it online.
Ciara, who is a BMW partner, shared a video of herself and the BMW XM, writing that "Art Basel Miami was such an amazing time," adding that "one of my highlights was seeing the new BMW XM in person. She’s a real beauty, ya’ll! She bad."
The XM is the first-ever standalone M model since the M1 back in the late 1970s and also the first ever with an electrified drive system. It comes with a 4.4-liter V8 engine, working alongside an electric motor, for a total output of 644 horsepower (653 ps) and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
The plug-in hybrid is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.3 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). All of this comes with a starting price of $159,000.
Besides the BMW XM, there was another impressive model available at the event, the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe with Jeff Koons' signature on it. But Ciara didn’t get a chance to pose with that one and made a great pair with the XM instead.
