The Cub-House Is a Charming Tiny Dwelling With a Natural Stone Fireplace and Wood Walls

The coziness of tiny dwellings is part of their undeniable appeal, and this 2021 display model tiny house on wheels professionally built by Lil Bear Tiny Homes surely looks cozy and homey.
Dubbed the Cub-House, this tiny home is 20 feet (6 meters) long, 8.9 feet (2.7 meters) wide, and 13.6 feet (4.14) high, and its small footprint makes it easy to move around. The interior space is divided into a living area, a kitchen, a bathroom, and two loft bedrooms and it can comfortably fit three people for full-time living or accommodate five if you want to take it on your weekend getaways.
Despite the limited square footage, the tiny house comes fully loaded and boasts some premium fittings and accents.
The exterior is a combination of vinyl shake and board and batten siding, complemented by some stone panel accents. Meanwhile, the interior gives cabin-in-the-wood vibes with its wood walls and ceiling, which also add to its durability and charm.
This display model is offered with $15,000 worth of upgrades, including heated flooring, a natural stone fireplace, quality insulation, and drop axles for additional loft headroom.
Another standout feature is the custom trapezoid windows designed to offer fantastic views of the surroundings and add to the charm of the space.
The living area is equipped with a large sectional couch with built-in storage, the aforementioned stone fireplace, and a smart TV mounted on the wall.
Though small, the kitchen is something else. It boasts a unique birch butcher block kitchen counter and bar top extension that can be used as a dining space with seating for three. There is also a large farmhouse sink, as well as a propane range, a washer-dryer combo, and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage space.
Both lofts can be used as sleeping areas, with the larger one fitting a king mattress and the small loft offering space for a queen bed. One of the lofts also features three rows of shelves for your storage needs. A beautiful curved staircase offers access to both lofts, and there is also a pet bedroom under the first steps.
The builder decided to put the Cub-House, their most popular display model, on sale because they need the funds to create new models. It is available for $61,900 and would be a great choice for anyone willing to embrace small living.
