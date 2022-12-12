Extremely Compact Home on Wheels Offers All the Necessities for Comfortable Tiny Living

Downsizing your lifestyle is not an easy task, but with the right mindset, people who choose to go tiny manage to overcome every challenge. Letting go of some of your belongings might be the most difficult part, but learning how to live with less might be liberating. And highly necessary, especially if your new tiny abode is only 14 feet (4.2 meters) long.
This is the length of the tiny house we are going to show you here. This really tiny dwelling is offered for sale out of Hurricane, Utah, and surprisingly, despite its small footprint, it includes all the necessities for comfortable living.
As you can imagine, the 112-square-foot (10.5-square-meter) space is cleverly taken advantage of, with the house comprising a mini kitchen, a living room, a loft bedroom, and a bathroom.
If you think about it, 112 square feet is the size of a small room, and it only takes less than ten steps to walk from one end of the house to the other. So maybe we should have called it a room on wheels rather than a house.
On the bright side, living in a home this small would allow you to interact more and more easily with your surroundings. If you also park it somewhere in the midst of nature, you’d literally be three steps away from Mother Nature.
Anyways, as I said, the interior of this teeny tiny dwelling offers all the necessities, including a sink, a cooktop, and space for a mini fridge in the kitchen, a fiberglass shower stall and a toilet in the bathroom, and a futon in the living area nestled beneath the loft.
Speaking of which, the loft can be accessed via some black wrought iron hand-holds and can be used as either a bedroom or a storage space if the owner decides to sleep on the futon. In this case, you can even have guests over without worrying that you won’t be able to offer them a place to sleep.
The house is heated and cooled with a mini split unit, and it is also equipped with two sewage tanks, a gray water tank, and a 55-gallon freshwater tank.
If you’re considering downsizing and this house looks like a good fit, you can find it listed on Facebook Marketplace for $24,400.
