Cozy 32-Foot Tiny Home on Wheels Can Accommodate a Family of Six

Even if tiny homes are smaller than traditional houses, they don't have to feel that way. This 32-foot custom model proves that you can still live large in a small place. It has a cozy all-wood interior that offers all the necessary amenities, allowing a family of six to live comfortably.
This mobile dwelling was designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a Texas-based company that has been constructing beautiful habitats on wheels since 2017. This custom tiny, which was aptly named "Big Bertha," was completed in 2020. Currently, it is available as a short-term rental in Colorado, allowing friends and families to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Big Bertha measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length, and it's 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide). The home sits on the bigger side, offering approximately 390 sq ft (36.2 sq meters) of living space. It boasts a cozy interior that oozes log cabin vibes, featuring numerous wood elements. The house comes with a fully-equipped kitchen that includes cherry butcher block countertops and numerous cabinets for storage.
The kitchen also has a large stainless steel sink, an apartment-size fridge, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, and a drop-leaf table that can seat three people. From the kitchen, guests can use the solid cherry spiral ladder to access a spacious loft. This area is separated into two bedrooms, which are perfect for kids. Each room has space for a twin bed and a cabinet with open shelving. There's even a triangular Juliette balcony that looks over the living room.
Speaking of that, you'll notice a sofa positioned next to a large window that lets natural light come inside. The sofa can convert into a bed for two, providing additional sleeping space. Across this area is a staircase with built-in storage that leads to the master bedroom. This is the second loft included in this tiny. It feels really large, and it has plenty of headroom, allowing anyone under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters) to stand up next to a king-size bed.
The bathroom is located underneath the master bedroom. It's a full bath, meaning that it includes a shower/tub combo, a beautiful vanity, a laundry nook for a washer/dryer unit, some storage space, and a standard flush toilet. Recently, Peter from Indigo River Tiny Homes offered a tour of the Big Bertha. You can watch the clip down below to see what this tiny house is all about.
