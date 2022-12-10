This Remodeled RV Boasts a Lavish Interior With a Large Bedroom and a Functional Kitchen

Tiny houses come in many shapes and sizes, but one thing that truly makes them stand out is the possibility of being transported when needed. RVs are one example of mobile dwelling that is not just for a small getaway to the mountainside. Some people even choose to transform them into mobile houses ready for full-time living.
This RV model is a remodeled 30-ft (30-m) long 2004 Alumascape fifth wheel by Holiday Rambler. This mobile home in its entirety only takes up about 290sq ft (26 sq m). The interior design is so stunning that it rather resembles a luxurious small apartment than an RV. The bright interior with black accents not only adds a touch of style but also makes it more spacious.
It boasts a functional open-concept kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a small refrigerator, a cooktop, and a deep sink with a golden faucet. The living area is on a slightly raised floor and comes with an electric fireplace, a custom-made futon couch, and two mustard velvet armchairs. A dinette with a small table and two chairs was also added on the side of the living area.
The bathroom is minuscule but equally luxurious. Despite the limited square footage, it still fits a Dometic residential-size porcelain toilet, a bathroom vanity, and a shower cabin with custom herringbone tiles. The seller also installed an outdoor shower, which can come in handy if you have an adventurous dog.
On the other side of the mobile home, we find a quite spacious bedroom. It was designed with a large fully mirrored closet, a queen-size bed, and a thermostat-controlled fan.
The mobile home already comes with a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank, gray and black tanks, two propane tanks, and a 30-amp connection.
This tiny house is up for sale on Tiny House Listings, and the asking price is $39,500 (€37,451), available to be delivered in the Western US. The seller states that the RV has been stored indoors until recently and comes with everything you see in the photos, including the decorations.
