All I Want for Christmas Is $95K and Some Spare Change to Enjoy This Vintage Coach Bus

This is a mesmerizing 1985 Prevost Liberty Le Mirage XL private coach bus that proudly resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, which is (kind of) odd.
The oddity comes from the fact that over the years that we have kept tabs on this ritzy used car dealership, we rarely saw such beasts get flaunted across their backyard. Alas, they do like to dabble with RVs from time to time, so the surprise just comes from this being on a whole different level than your regular camper.
Anyway, it does strike the right family chord, now that it is the time to be jolly, and gather around the fireplace with friends and family – so why not have them all bunk up for a trip, as well? While we dream on, let us start by sifting through the highlights, shall we?
So, this is a gorgeous black-and-red mixed with lots of chrome 1985 Prevost Liberty Le Mirage XL private coach bus that comes with a big and light tan interior, all thanks to being no less than 42 feet long (that’s 12.8 meters!). Prevost, by the way, is a Canadian manufacturer of touring coaches and loves to also dabble with premium conversions and other cool specialty builds, even after they were acquired by Volvo Buses (so they are now part of the larger Volvo Group).
Believe it or not, this coach bus only had two caretakers during its life, and the Tennessee rig has a mere 7,488 original miles (12,051 km) on the odometer. Motivation is provided by a Detroit 8v92 diesel mill hooked to an automatic transmission, and the all-original private motorhome has a stunning interior. But we are not going to say anything about it, as the photos in the gallery above speak more than a thousand words!
Last, but not least, the private coach bus is said to have been initially acquired for $250k but now can be had for less than half, with the GKM dealership asking for exactly $94,900.
