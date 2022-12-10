Fleetwood’s New Bounder RV Is a Luxury Apartment on Wheels That Offers Storage Galore

The 2023 Fleetwood Bounder is based on a Ford F53 chassis, and it comes with a 7.3-liter V8 engine that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. This Class A motorhome is available in four different floor plans that are designed to fit the whole family. We’re going to take a look at the 33C model, which measures 34.3 ft (10.4 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), so it allows travelers to easily access every part of the RV, even when the slide-outs are not in place.
But with the slide-outs fully extended, people can enjoy a super spacious interior that has everything they need to travel and live in comfort. At the front of the RV, you’ll notice that there’s a powered bunk bed over the cab that can accommodate two people. This area also comes with a TV and several cabinets for storage. There’s even a workstation on the passenger side.
The dinette is positioned a few steps ahead, and it features two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed, providing an extra sleeping space. As I’ve mentioned before, this motorhome does not play when it comes to storage space. Above the dinette and there are several cabinets that can be used to store away all sorts of items.
It also has a generous countertop that offers people enough space to prep their meals. Of course, it features numerous drawers and cabinets as well. Then you have the bedroom, which is positioned at the rear. It’s a spacious bedroom, which has room for a king-size bed, two wardrobes, and not one, not two, but six drawers. Above the bed, you’ll also see three cabinets. But that’s not all. The bedroom features a TV that hides away a cubby hole.
Last but not least, the bathroom in the 33C is compact. But even if it’s not that large, it does have all the essentials. It includes a shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard toilet.
This Class A motorhome has all the amenities you’d find in an apartment. It also provides tons of storage space, so it’s perfect for those people who do not know how to not overpack. Pricing for the 2023 Bounder 33C starts at $247,690 MSRP. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a thorough walkthrough of the model. You can watch the video attached down below to see what the new RV is all about.
But with the slide-outs fully extended, people can enjoy a super spacious interior that has everything they need to travel and live in comfort. At the front of the RV, you’ll notice that there’s a powered bunk bed over the cab that can accommodate two people. This area also comes with a TV and several cabinets for storage. There’s even a workstation on the passenger side.
The dinette is positioned a few steps ahead, and it features two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed, providing an extra sleeping space. As I’ve mentioned before, this motorhome does not play when it comes to storage space. Above the dinette and there are several cabinets that can be used to store away all sorts of items.
It also has a generous countertop that offers people enough space to prep their meals. Of course, it features numerous drawers and cabinets as well. Then you have the bedroom, which is positioned at the rear. It’s a spacious bedroom, which has room for a king-size bed, two wardrobes, and not one, not two, but six drawers. Above the bed, you’ll also see three cabinets. But that’s not all. The bedroom features a TV that hides away a cubby hole.
Last but not least, the bathroom in the 33C is compact. But even if it’s not that large, it does have all the essentials. It includes a shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard toilet.
This Class A motorhome has all the amenities you’d find in an apartment. It also provides tons of storage space, so it’s perfect for those people who do not know how to not overpack. Pricing for the 2023 Bounder 33C starts at $247,690 MSRP. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a thorough walkthrough of the model. You can watch the video attached down below to see what the new RV is all about.