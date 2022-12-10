autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 
Fleetwood’s New Bounder RV Is a Luxury Apartment on Wheels That Offers Storage Galore
For 2023, Fleetwood RV is proposing a Class A RV that allows friends and family to travel in style. This motorhome boasts a gorgeous interior that’s stacked with amenities. It has a bedroom with a king-size bed, a cozy living room with a fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen, a dinette, and a generous bathroom. It goes big on storage space as well, so people don’t have to worry about overpacking.

Fleetwood’s New Bounder RV Is a Luxury Apartment on Wheels That Offers Storage Galore

Home > News > Coverstory
• By:
2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder2023 Fleetwood Bounder
The 2023 Fleetwood Bounder is based on a Ford F53 chassis, and it comes with a 7.3-liter V8 engine that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. This Class A motorhome is available in four different floor plans that are designed to fit the whole family. We’re going to take a look at the 33C model, which measures 34.3 ft (10.4 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), so it allows travelers to easily access every part of the RV, even when the slide-outs are not in place.

But with the slide-outs fully extended, people can enjoy a super spacious interior that has everything they need to travel and live in comfort. At the front of the RV, you’ll notice that there’s a powered bunk bed over the cab that can accommodate two people. This area also comes with a TV and several cabinets for storage. There’s even a workstation on the passenger side.

The dinette is positioned a few steps ahead, and it features two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed, providing an extra sleeping space. As I’ve mentioned before, this motorhome does not play when it comes to storage space. Above the dinette and there are several cabinets that can be used to store away all sorts of items.

The living room is next to the dinette. It has a large couch that can be converted into a bed. The couch sits across a TV and an electric fireplace that keeps this home on wheels warm and cozy during cold winter nights. The kitchen in this RV is equipped with all the necessities. It includes a double sink, a full-size refrigerator, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave.

It also has a generous countertop that offers people enough space to prep their meals. Of course, it features numerous drawers and cabinets as well. Then you have the bedroom, which is positioned at the rear. It’s a spacious bedroom, which has room for a king-size bed, two wardrobes, and not one, not two, but six drawers. Above the bed, you’ll also see three cabinets. But that’s not all. The bedroom features a TV that hides away a cubby hole.

Last but not least, the bathroom in the 33C is compact. But even if it’s not that large, it does have all the essentials. It includes a shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard toilet.

The interior is loaded with amenities, and it also offers storage galore. And if that’s not enough for some people, the exterior also has several compartments and a big pass-through basement. Travelers will also be able to enjoy the outdoors even if it rains or if it’s sunny since the RV has an electric awning with LED lights. Plus, there’s an exterior TV as well. Up on the roof, this motorhome has a 100-watt solar panel and not one but two AC units.

This Class A motorhome has all the amenities you’d find in an apartment. It also provides tons of storage space, so it’s perfect for those people who do not know how to not overpack. Pricing for the 2023 Bounder 33C starts at $247,690 MSRP.  Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews offered a thorough walkthrough of the model. You can watch the video attached down below to see what the new RV is all about.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

RV home on wheels motorhome mobile home luxury 2023 Fleetwood Bounder WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories