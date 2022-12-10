Fleetwood’s New Bounder RV Is a Luxury Apartment on Wheels That Offers Storage Galore

For 2023, Fleetwood RV is proposing a Class A RV that allows friends and family to travel in style. This motorhome boasts a gorgeous interior that’s stacked with amenities. It has a bedroom with a king-size bed, a cozy living room with a fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen, a dinette, and a generous bathroom. It goes big on storage space as well, so people don’t have to worry about overpacking.