LOKI's Falcon X-Series Is a Glamorous Off-Road Camper Ready to Tackle Any Weather
The RV and camper lifestyle is enjoying booming popularity due to the ability to blend the serenity of exploring unknown grounds and soaking up nature’s beautiful landscapes while also enjoying the comforts of home.

Living in a motorhome has come a long way, with recent builds focusing on offering clients all the creature comforts plus the freedom to move anywhere, anytime. One team that is offering first-class luxury truck campers is LOKI Expedition. They have recently unveiled the Falcon X-Series off-road camper that takes glamping to a whole new level.

Just like its predecessor - the Falcon Series camper introduced by the company last year - the new Falcon X-Series slide-in pickup camper is built to tackle the most intense weather conditions and features an interior designed for luxury living, where every detail matters and every inch counts.

“Every component used on our Falcon series, from the interior to exterior, has been carefully handpicked to ensure a top-tier quality build. Each unit is assembled by a specially trained team who pays close attention to every last detail,” the company says on its webpage.

The new camper can be built on the chassis of a Ram 5500 or Ford F-550 Super Duty 4x4 pickup truck and features a unique Liquid Spring Smart Suspension System, which the company says it’s the best on the market. This one-of-a-kind suspension system monitors the rig’s speed, steering, braking, and road inputs 1,000 times every second to provide better handling and optimized ride quality.

Prospective customers can have the Falcon X-Series with either an 8-foot (8.4-meter) or a 15-foot (4.6-meter) habitat, both equally luxurious.

When compared to last year’s model, everything is “bigger, bolder, and strikingly capable,” as the manufacturer puts it. The 15-foot variant features bigger water tanks and batteries, additional sleeping quarters, and a closed shower and toilet, among other goodies.

As mentioned, LOKI Expedition’s new build is four-season-ready, so it allows customers to venture into any weather, be it cold winter conditions or extreme desert heat. That’s made possible by the heavy-duty insulation and high-quality materials used for the build.

Additionally, the rig is equipped with glass windows rated for high altitudes and extreme conditions. An inventive built-in pressure system, combined with the double glazing, makes the windows heat-resistant and adequately insulated for the most extreme adventures.

The interior of the camper truck is big enough to accommodate up to six people and is divided into a sitting area, a kitchenette, a wet bathroom, and a sleeping space.

The sitting area is equipped with a U-Shaped leather banquette and a central telescopic table. There is also a TV mounted on the wall. The kitchen is quite small, but it does have a sink, induction cooktop, microwave, 160-l fridge, a small freezer, wood cabinets, and quartz countertop.

Other features worth mentioning on the interior are a roof hatch, dimmable LED lighting, mudroom for drying equipment, and heated floors throughout.

I've mentioned that the camper can accommodate up to six people, but where will they sleep, you might be wondering. Well, the sleeping area fits a queen bed, the banquette can turn into a double bed, and the company offers an optional drop-down bed.

The camper is equipped with an electrical system that includes a 900-Ah Lithium-ion battery bank, a 4,000-watt inverter and charger, and up to 1,420 watts of solar power.

On the exterior, the makers of the Falcon X-Series also incorporated a series of off-roading elements, including auxiliary LED lights, a multipurpose rail system, aluminum brush guards, an onboard air compressor, fender flares and custom liners. There is also a retractable canopy, a recovery kit, a 360-degree camera system, and custom steel bumpers front and back.

The newly-unveiled LOKI Expedition Falcon X-Series camper comes with a $560,000 price tag and can already be ordered with a deposit of $5,000. The asking price includes the Ram 5500 or Ford F550 truck on which the camper is based.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

