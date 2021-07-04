Loki Basecamp’s Falcon Truck Camper Aims to Be the Most Versatile in the World

Why bother showing you another Truck camper? Simple. The Falcon Series camper(s) seem to be one of the most versatile designs I've seen to date. How versatile? Time to find out.
Before we get into the thick of things, I should help to know a bit about Loki. According to the manufacturer’s website, this team has been in the design-engineer-fabrication business for over 15 years. However, only in the past ten years have they pushed towards getting their product into as many hands as possible. Once you’ve seen what they’ve come up with, you might just throw your life savings as this camper.
The current Loki lineup includes three campers, the Falcon 5, Falcon 6, and Falcon 8, each fitting 5-foot (1.5 meter), 6.5-foot (1.98-meter), and 8-foot (2.4-meter) beds respectively. With that, the Falcon series is suitable for pickup trucks ranging from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, through GMC Sierras and Nissan Titans, and even suitable for Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado. The best part of it all, it can even be deployed as a standalone so you can still take your vehicle on some extreme journeys without being weighed down.
building materials, allowing the Falcon to weigh as little as 1,200 lbs (544 kg), the real perk of this camper is that it's absolutely packed with so many features and hardware that the team calls it "self-sufficient."
Most of this self-sufficiency is provided by an electrical system that includes up to 360 watts of solar power, a max 600 Ah lithium battery bank, and 2,000-watt inverter and charger. This and other systems like plumbing, lighting, and heating and cooling, are all to be controlled from a smart power management panel. On-demand plumbing with drinking water and grey water tanks are available to keep you off-grid for as long as possible, while a Webasto heating unit controls air and water temperature.
As I've mentioned earlier, the Falcon has a very large focus on versatility. Outside, the shell is equipped with a utility rack, side supports, multi-purpose utility drawer, and even a retractable canopy. Also added to the exterior are utility LEDs and frontal LED bars with up to 28,000 lumens. However, these are just some of the possible combinations for the exterior.
Loki has versions to meet those exact needs. Oh, and these versions do modify the interior as well, each one optimized for whatever your lifestyle asks for.
Speaking of interior, four spaces have been designated in the Falcon: a mud room, kitchenette, lounge, and bedroom. The mud room includes all the features necessary for entering the camper on a clean note, a removable interior shower, rails for drying equipment, air compressor and various outlets. Not to mention that this area also converts to an extra table with seating area.
The kitchenette and lounge occupy the remainder of the truck bed and include induction cooktop, sink with folding tap, tons of storage space, fridge, and a multimedia monitor. The lounge includes multi-function seating and table area with removable platforms, and portable toilet storage. With the use of a platform system, this space can even be used as a vehicle garage.
convert the space into storage or anything else you may want, even though plenty of storage pockets already exist.
For its construction, Loki builds each Falcon with an aluminum shell, making it light and corrosion resistant, while double density synthetic-composite insulation offers thermal and acoustic insulation. Everything is then sealed with panels that don’t absorb moisture and topped off with Lexan windows. Now you’ve got yourself a camper that Loki likes to call an “Investment.”
Speaking of investing, to get yourself a Falcon 5 or Falcon 6, you’ll need $95,000 (€80,067 at current exchange rates) for the bare minimum camper. But for the Falcon 8, bring $135,000 (€113,780 at current exchange rates), at least. Those are starting rates, so if you’ve got big dreams, they’ll end up costing you big bucks, but you may walk away with your very last camper.
P.S. Loki also designed the Falcon with future electric truck owners in mind, this means that Rivian and Cybertruck owners can look forward to using a Falcon.
