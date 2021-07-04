autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 
Loki Basecamp’s Falcon Truck Camper Aims to Be the Most Versatile in the World
In recent years, the whole RV and camper lifestyle has really taken off. With this explosion, you’re bound to see some amazing works. One team that’s promising a very versatile camper design is Loki Basecamp with the one and only Falcon Series lineup.

Loki Basecamp’s Falcon Truck Camper Aims to Be the Most Versatile in the World

Home > News > Coverstory
4 Jul 2021, 14:46 UTC ·
Falcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper ShowerFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper StorageFalcon Series Truck Camper KitchenFalcon Series Truck Camper ToiletFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper Control PanelFalcon Series Truck Camper FrameFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper InteriorFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper WindowsFalcon Series Truck Camper Interior VariationFalcon 8 Truck Camper FloorplanFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck CamperFalcon Series Truck Camper Interior
Why bother showing you another Truck camper? Simple. The Falcon Series camper(s) seem to be one of the most versatile designs I've seen to date. How versatile? Time to find out.

Before we get into the thick of things, I should help to know a bit about Loki. According to the manufacturer’s website, this team has been in the design-engineer-fabrication business for over 15 years. However, only in the past ten years have they pushed towards getting their product into as many hands as possible. Once you’ve seen what they’ve come up with, you might just throw your life savings as this camper.

The current Loki lineup includes three campers, the Falcon 5, Falcon 6, and Falcon 8, each fitting 5-foot (1.5 meter), 6.5-foot (1.98-meter), and 8-foot (2.4-meter) beds respectively. With that, the Falcon series is suitable for pickup trucks ranging from the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, through GMC Sierras and Nissan Titans, and even suitable for Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado. The best part of it all, it can even be deployed as a standalone so you can still take your vehicle on some extreme journeys without being weighed down.

Aside from a construction that includes top-shelf building materials, allowing the Falcon to weigh as little as 1,200 lbs (544 kg), the real perk of this camper is that it’s absolutely packed with so many features and hardware that the team calls it “self-sufficient.”

Most of this self-sufficiency is provided by an electrical system that includes up to 360 watts of solar power, a max 600 Ah lithium battery bank, and 2,000-watt inverter and charger. This and other systems like plumbing, lighting, and heating and cooling, are all to be controlled from a smart power management panel. On-demand plumbing with drinking water and grey water tanks are available to keep you off-grid for as long as possible, while a Webasto heating unit controls air and water temperature.

As I've mentioned earlier, the Falcon has a very large focus on versatility. Outside, the shell is equipped with a utility rack, side supports, multi-purpose utility drawer, and even a retractable canopy. Also added to the exterior are utility LEDs and frontal LED bars with up to 28,000 lumens. However, these are just some of the possible combinations for the exterior.

One thing you can do when you look to get yourself one of these campers is talk to Loki about one of the seven vehicle solutions they already have in mind. Let’s say you want a camper meant for exploring, or maybe for mountain biking, or watersports, Loki has versions to meet those exact needs. Oh, and these versions do modify the interior as well, each one optimized for whatever your lifestyle asks for.

Speaking of interior, four spaces have been designated in the Falcon: a mud room, kitchenette, lounge, and bedroom. The mud room includes all the features necessary for entering the camper on a clean note, a removable interior shower, rails for drying equipment, air compressor and various outlets. Not to mention that this area also converts to an extra table with seating area.

The kitchenette and lounge occupy the remainder of the truck bed and include induction cooktop, sink with folding tap, tons of storage space, fridge, and a multimedia monitor. The lounge includes multi-function seating and table area with removable platforms, and portable toilet storage. With the use of a platform system, this space can even be used as a vehicle garage.

As for the bedroom, hidden in the cabover, removable platforms allow for unimaginable options. A queen bed, dimming lights and reading lamps, and access to the TV monitor are all available. Remember, this platform system allows you to convert the space into storage or anything else you may want, even though plenty of storage pockets already exist.

For its construction, Loki builds each Falcon with an aluminum shell, making it light and corrosion resistant, while double density synthetic-composite insulation offers thermal and acoustic insulation. Everything is then sealed with panels that don’t absorb moisture and topped off with Lexan windows. Now you’ve got yourself a camper that Loki likes to call an “Investment.”

Speaking of investing, to get yourself a Falcon 5 or Falcon 6, you’ll need $95,000 (€80,067 at current exchange rates) for the bare minimum camper. But for the Falcon 8, bring $135,000 (€113,780 at current exchange rates), at least. Those are starting rates, so if you’ve got big dreams, they’ll end up costing you big bucks, but you may walk away with your very last camper.

P.S. Loki also designed the Falcon with future electric truck owners in mind, this means that Rivian and Cybertruck owners can look forward to using a Falcon.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Falcon Series Truck Camper Loki Basecamp truck camper roadtrip21 Ford Chevy versatile off-grid
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day