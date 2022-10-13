This Mitsubishi Fuso Box Truck Transformed Into a Badass 4x4 Overland Camper

That's why this 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso Canter box truck modified for intense Overlanding off-road trips is welcome in the company of Porsches, Ferraris, and McClarens of all varieties for all under the same roof. Mitsubishi's passenger car lineup may be perpetually on the brink of extinction in North America. Still, their Fuso line of light trucks is a major force that keeps them around.
Millions of these seventh-generation Fuso Canter trucks have been sold across the globe. But there's none other quite like this one. For starters, the stock Fuso is, in many ways, a great foundation for a good 4x4 without even intending to.
With solid factory front and rear axles, a rear limited-slip differential, and a robust four-wheel-drive system, all it takes is a set of chunky wheels and tires to get some truly impressive results. But this one goes just a little bit further. In the case of this 2007 Fuso Canter, those wheels black-painted 19.5-inch Rickson "Super Singles."
Truthfully, that is more or less the extent of the mechanical modifications needed to turn this truck into an Overlanding rig. The rest of it was more or less ready to go out of the box, pun very much intended. Powering this rig is a dual-overhead-cam, common rail-injected, 4.9-liter 4M50 turbodiesel engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.
It all serves as a fitting blank canvas for what the original fabricator of this custom truck planned to do with it. Starting with a large exterior storage unit between the rear cargo box and the front passenger cab. From there, they added a removable extending and retracting camper unit to maximize the amount of living space this comparatively tiny RV can make use of.
It gives the uncanny impression you're living inside a Class-A RV twice the size of this thing, as this is a feature you'd likely find in a high-end one of those. Moving to the diamond-plate reinforced roof, it's fitted with a suite of three 100-Watt Renogy solar cells that power the interior amenities when the engine battery isn't in use.
The interior of this truck isn't exactly a five-star hotel. But if you're serious about Overlanding, it doesn't need to be. All you need is the basic amenities out on the dunes. That in mind, the basic sink, cooktop, restroom, shower, and bunkbeds on offer here will do you nicely, all things considered. With ample use of cabinet-grade wood with birch veneer throughout, it's remarkably more homely than the rugged and spartan-looking exterior.
a high bid of $2,007 for this truck with seven days left to go makes this an auction we think you ought to be looking at.
