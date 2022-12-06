This 2023 Entegra Coach Odyssey RV Has a Spacious Interior Stacked With Amenities

The Odyssey is based on a Ford E-450 chassis. Under the hood, it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. This motorhome is available in a variety of floor plans that make travel easier with luxe amenities. However, we're going to take a look at the 27U floor plan.
This model measures 29.1 ft (8.8 meters) in length, and it's 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). At first glance, it doesn't seem like a very spacious RV, but with the slide-outs in place, it offers travelers enough wiggle room. The interior doesn't feel cramped at all. Moreover, there's space for all the necessities. Since it's a Class C, at the front, it has a bunk bed over the cab that can accommodate two people. There's also a skylight that lets natural light inside and a TV that can be watched from the living room.
Speaking of the living room, you'll notice that this area is equipped with a sofa that converts into a generous bed. The dinette is positioned across the sofa, and it features two comfortable seats with storage underneath and several upper cabinets. Of course, it also includes a table that drops down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
A few steps ahead is a big closet that has two drawers underneath. Right next to this closet is the bathroom, which is compact. But even if it's small, it has everything you need. That includes a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, a standard toilet, and a generous shower.
The bedroom is located at the rear and, as I've already mentioned, has a king-size bed. But that's not all. It also features a double wardrobe with adjustable shelves and three drawers. Plus, there are several cabinets above the bed that offer all the storage that you need.
You'll also spot several compartments that are useful for those who do not know how to not overpack. The model does carry 42.5 gallons (161 liters) of fresh water. It also has a 41-gallon (155-liter) greywater tank and a 31-gallon (117-liter) blackwater one. The motorhome is solar-prepped as well, and it has not one but two AC units.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Entegra Odyssey 27U starts at $166,585 MSRP. Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check out the new model and see what it's all about. Check out the clip down below to find out what this Class C RV has to offer.
