This 2023 Entegra Coach Odyssey RV Has a Spacious Interior Stacked With Amenities

This Class C RV is perfect for those who want a spacious motorhome that offers all the comforts of home. The new Odyssey 27U from Entegra Coach is basically a mini apartment on wheels. It blows up in size when parked, thanks to the slide-outs. Plus, it manages to fit inside a bedroom with a king-size bed, a beautiful dinette, a sofa that turns into a bed, a well-equipped kitchen, and a bathroom.