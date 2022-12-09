Newmar Supreme Aire Luxury Motorhome Recalled, 30 Units Affected

Based in Nappanee, Indiana, the Newmar Corporation has issued a recall for 30 examples of the 2022 to 2023 model year Supreme Aire. The class C motorhome features cap screws under the steering wheel cover that could loosen and cause the steering wheel to separate from the column.
The company received notice on August 16th that a customer had an issue with the steering wheel coming loose. This report was promptly investigated by Newmar Corporation, and the steering wheel was eventually fixed by a Newmar service center at no cost to the respective customer.
Fast forward to October 3st, and production employees noticed loose steering wheels on the assembly line. No fewer than six motorhomes were found to feature loose steering wheels, and every single one of them was fixed prior to delivery with instructions from the steering wheel supplier.
Be that as it may, Newmar escalated this problem to their Safety Committee for in-depth review. It was ultimately decided that all potentially affected motorhomes need to be recalled. The remedy is rather straightforward. All units will have their cap screws removed, then reinstalled with Loctite applied and the screws retorqued down to 3.5 pound-feet (4.75 Nm).
Newmar Corporation doesn’t state if the supplier – Steering Creations, Inc. of Ocala, Florida – or themselves are to blame for this problem. On the upside, Newmar isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the aforementioned concern. The motorhomes in question were produced in the period between March 3rd, 2021 and September 7th, 2022 to the tune of 26 units for the 2022 model year and 4 examples for the 2023 model year.
The Supreme Aire is one of the company’s most expensive motorhomes, boasting a starting price of $719,854 at press time. Built on a Freightliner chassis with a Detroit Diesel 12.8L inline-six mill, the Supreme Aire cranks out 505 horsepower and a whopping 1,850 pound-feet (2,508 Nm).
