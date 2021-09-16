Treat Yourself to This $1.4M Private Resort on Wheels, It’s Like Driving a Luxury Car

kW

A sumptuous interior and high-end features are to be expected from a luxury model, but what’s surprising about a motorhome, even one that’s top-of-the-line, is a driving experience that can rival that of the most expensive cars.The adaptive cruise control, Comfort Drive steering, OnGuard collision mitigation technology and Mobileye lane departure warning system are just a few of the advanced features that are standard for this luxury motorhome.Built on a 605-hp Spartan K3 chassis, the 2022 version of Newmar’s deluxe model also boasts a new dash with 10” monitors and an advanced navigation system. You can adjust anything from lights to electronics just by swiping.As you’re driving, you can enjoy your favorite music with the best possible sound, thanks to the high-end audio system, and feel the comfort of the heated steering wheel, during those Fall road trips.Inside the King Aire, you’ll truly feel like a king. All the furniture, down to the foot of the bed in the master bedroom, is made of premium leather. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops and a hardtop cabinetry in a matte suede finish and the bathroom with a tile shower and quartz countertops feels like a spa.Speaking of spa, the leather captain’s chairs are ready to spoil you with a massage, beside from being heated/cooled. Get ready for some fun evenings too, centered around the outdoor entertainment center. The freezer keeps the treats cool and the exterior TV rounds up the total number of TVs to three.Needless to say, all the appliances are also top notch, including a hidden convection microwave and a dishwasher.The sophisticated King Aire is down for longer camping trips too, thanks to an innovative battery system with increased storage capacity, in addition to the 12.5-diesel generator. The keyless entry and camera monitoring system help you feel safer during those long travels.This impressive motorhome is available in various floor plans, including a new bunk model. If you’ve got $1.4 million (for starters), you can kick off the Fall camping season in style.