The 2022 Kountry Star Wraps You up in Cozy Cottage Style, Reveals Premium Amenities

For those who love the thrill of the road, a new year means a new season of exciting adventures. So, why not travel in style while enjoying the perfect comfort of a cottage home away from home? Newmar’s Kountry Star has it all, so let the new road trip season begin!
Newmar’s 2022 lineup comes packed, for the first time, with driver assistance technology, for the safest, most comfortable trips. This includes an industry-first Comfort Drive steering system that helps you navigate narrow roads and the OnGuard collision mitigation technology for adaptive cruise control and stability control.
There’s something for everybody in this new range, from the top-of-the-line luxury models that go over $1 million to more affordable options that still come with plenty of benefits. The Kountry Star is somewhere in the middle. Powered by a 360 HP Cummins featuring the new driver assistance tech, this motorhome is ready for extended, comfortable travel. Like all the Newmar models, it comes in the full-paint Master Finish, with three graphic options.
You’ll soon notice the frameless, double-pane windows with tinted safety glass, which also include slide-out awning covers. Not only will you get the perfect view, but you’ll also be able to relax wherever you decide to camp out, thanks to the Carefree Travel’r awnings. Whoever drives the Kountry Star will get to feel like a real ship captain, thanks to the deluxe chair with six-way power adjustments. The cockpit also features side cameras, a navigation system, plus excellent connectivity, and a sound system.
The Kountry Star’s interior can be customized to enhance its modern cottage style even more. Premium furniture complements the luxury vinyl tile flooring, with a led tv and quality soundbar keeping the guests entertained at all times.
You won’t miss home because this cottage kitchen has everything you need for hearty meals, as well as that charming country-style design. Plus, the bedroom is both cozy and glamorous, with a king or queen mattress, a lot of storage space, and even an optional two-piece stacked washer and drier tucked in a cabinet. Of course, a led tv couldn’t be left out either.
Setting up camp is easier with the help of the hydraulic leveling jacks, and there’s plenty of room for baggage in the lit storage compartments with side-hinged doors for easy access.
Available in eight floor plans, the 2022 Kountry Star is a modern traveling cottage that can be personalized as you wish, with pricing starting at a little under $320,000.
There’s something for everybody in this new range, from the top-of-the-line luxury models that go over $1 million to more affordable options that still come with plenty of benefits. The Kountry Star is somewhere in the middle. Powered by a 360 HP Cummins featuring the new driver assistance tech, this motorhome is ready for extended, comfortable travel. Like all the Newmar models, it comes in the full-paint Master Finish, with three graphic options.
You’ll soon notice the frameless, double-pane windows with tinted safety glass, which also include slide-out awning covers. Not only will you get the perfect view, but you’ll also be able to relax wherever you decide to camp out, thanks to the Carefree Travel’r awnings. Whoever drives the Kountry Star will get to feel like a real ship captain, thanks to the deluxe chair with six-way power adjustments. The cockpit also features side cameras, a navigation system, plus excellent connectivity, and a sound system.
The Kountry Star’s interior can be customized to enhance its modern cottage style even more. Premium furniture complements the luxury vinyl tile flooring, with a led tv and quality soundbar keeping the guests entertained at all times.
You won’t miss home because this cottage kitchen has everything you need for hearty meals, as well as that charming country-style design. Plus, the bedroom is both cozy and glamorous, with a king or queen mattress, a lot of storage space, and even an optional two-piece stacked washer and drier tucked in a cabinet. Of course, a led tv couldn’t be left out either.
Setting up camp is easier with the help of the hydraulic leveling jacks, and there’s plenty of room for baggage in the lit storage compartments with side-hinged doors for easy access.
Available in eight floor plans, the 2022 Kountry Star is a modern traveling cottage that can be personalized as you wish, with pricing starting at a little under $320,000.