"Affordable" 2022 Bay Star Motorhome Will Still Squeeze $174K Out of You
In the search for the perfect mobile home, Newmar is one of the names that always come up. This time, they're showing off the more affordable 2022 Bay Star, a proverbial land yacht.

2 Dec 2021, 16:17 UTC ·
Known for manufacturing some of the most luxurious motorhomes around, with units priced over $1 million, Newmar has become one of the go-to crews for a luxury motorhome. With a history dating back to 1968, the fact that this crew is still alive and supplying the market with fresh models year after year stands as a testament to their craftsmanship.

As for the vehicle in question today, it's the more affordable of Newmar's luxury works, the Bay Star. Yes, there is a Bay Star Sport model, too, so don't confuse the two, but the classic Bay Star takes things one step higher. Coming in with a starting price tag of 173,824 USD (153,285 EUR at current exchange rates), you can understand that just about anything and everything you need is included from the start.

Overall, the Bay Star is available in 11 different floorplans, so to cover them all would be sheer insanity. However, some features are standard in all Bay Star vehicles. If you do happen to fall in love with this motorhome, do take the time to research each floorplan as they are tuned for specific needs with different capacities and features.

No matter which floorplan you do end up choosing, each will be set upon a Ford F-53 chassis and equipped with a massive 7.4-liter V8 engine. Equipped with aluminum wheels and several other comfort features known to Ford vehicles, you should be feeling in control of this behemoth.

As for the exterior of the Bay Star, here too, Newmar put in a lot of work and attention. A Masterpiece Finish paint job, undercoating, and diamond shield protection are standard. But so is the BriteTEK roof and walkable deck and 0.62-inch (1.58-centimeter) foam insulation. All that's then set on aluminum-frame sidewalls, roof construction, and front and rear caps. There's a whole lot more, so do check out the details.

I'm not very sure there's much of a point in telling you about plumbing and electrical systems. After all, if you spend this much cash on a mobile home, it better have all the goods needed to live easy. Nonetheless, two Penguin heat pumps, an Onan generator, and a 50-amp management system are in place. A solar panel, LED lighting, house batteries, and converter are part of the mix too.

Inside this machine, you'll find everything you need to live it up in style and comfort. The trick that allows Bay Star to offer the spacious interior you see is nothing more than slideouts. However, depending on the layout you choose, you'll be accessing entire walls that are set up like this.

With these slideouts, the Star yields the necessary room to include things like a full bathroom with a separate toilet, shower, and sink, a large kitchen that makes the one in my own home look small, and even a king-size mattress (some models) in the bedroom. Oh, there's walk-around space around the bed, too, with wardrobes, nightstands, and the works. Speaking of sleeping, there's no mention of how many people fit in a Bay Star, but by the looks of the floorplans, six guests seem to be the average.

For entertainment, Samsung TVs, yes, plural, can be found, satellite prep and Harman/JBL 180-watt sound system are just a couple of the more important goods. Optional, you can ask for a Bose soundbar, WiFi range extender, and Sirius radio with antenna, just to name a few.

As for the kitchen, everything seems to be raised to residential standards. A three-burner stove, Norcold fridge, convection oven, and cabinetwork made from maple give the Bay Star a warm and homey feeling. Not to mention endless cargo space, both inside and outside the Bay Star, able to carry all of your goodies.

Have a look around, get a feel for one of these motorhomes, and figure out if the Bay Star is the lifestyle change you've been looking for. If it is, be sure to bring along a tad more cash than the asking price, especially if you're looking to create your perfect home.

