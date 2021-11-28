$18K Zanzibar Camper Van Conversion Throws You Into Simple Off-Grid Lifestyle

Today we're looking at nothing more than a van conversion designed and completed by Love Campers, a crew out of the U.K. with a knack for turning that van you've got into a full-blown mobile home suitable for extended weekends.
One conversion this crew offers is known as the Zanzibar. Why fill the next five minutes of your day with this project? Well, what makes Love Campers a tad different from other crews is their ability to modify vans of all sizes. Zanzibar is suitable for everything from a VW Caddy up to a Fiat Ducato or anything similar.
The best part of it all, the Zanzibar package starts off at 13,500 GBP (18,012 USD at current exchange rates). That's all you need to get things moving towards that mobile adventure you want. However, this is the most basic package; Love recommends going as high as 28,000 GBP (37,359 USD at current exchange rates) on converting something like a Ducato. Depending on your vehicle and budget, it looks like this crew has something available.
convert your van with Zanzibar. What you'll be getting is an elevating pop-top roof installed, seating for five folks, and the ability to sleep up to four guests, made possible by two double berths. The beds are also folding so they can easily be transformed into seating.
However, sleeping isn't all you'll be doing in a camper van; it's got to have a few more basics before being able to sustain life for more than a day or two. Well, just to kick things off, your van will be equipped with things like insulation to keep you warm, or throw in some extra cash and opt for air-blow heating.
For prepping and cooking meals, you'll be able to find a sink and stovetop combo with a cover to expand your counter space. Speaking of expanding, if you need more surface area to unfurl your cooking skills, open the rear to your van and kick up the extension. If you require less space, the dining and working table can be removed and used somewhere else.
The entire kitchenette is completed from hand-crafted wood with your choice of finish, much like the rest of Zanzibar. Here you'll find plenty of space for sorting utensils, foods, and even some electrical systems. For refrigeration, an electric cooler is installed.
One downside that you may find is that the conversion features nothing more than a cassette toilet for a bathroom and no shower. But then again, with the number of options on the market for exterior showers, this is easily solvable.
Anything other than that, you'll have to talk to Love Campers about how to spice up your Zanzibar conversion. There's just one catch. You like it and you want to buy it? Well, you'll have to go over to the U.K. to get this conversion completed. If not, you have this project as an inspiration to show to a local craftsman.
One conversion this crew offers is known as the Zanzibar. Why fill the next five minutes of your day with this project? Well, what makes Love Campers a tad different from other crews is their ability to modify vans of all sizes. Zanzibar is suitable for everything from a VW Caddy up to a Fiat Ducato or anything similar.
The best part of it all, the Zanzibar package starts off at 13,500 GBP (18,012 USD at current exchange rates). That's all you need to get things moving towards that mobile adventure you want. However, this is the most basic package; Love recommends going as high as 28,000 GBP (37,359 USD at current exchange rates) on converting something like a Ducato. Depending on your vehicle and budget, it looks like this crew has something available.
convert your van with Zanzibar. What you'll be getting is an elevating pop-top roof installed, seating for five folks, and the ability to sleep up to four guests, made possible by two double berths. The beds are also folding so they can easily be transformed into seating.
However, sleeping isn't all you'll be doing in a camper van; it's got to have a few more basics before being able to sustain life for more than a day or two. Well, just to kick things off, your van will be equipped with things like insulation to keep you warm, or throw in some extra cash and opt for air-blow heating.
For prepping and cooking meals, you'll be able to find a sink and stovetop combo with a cover to expand your counter space. Speaking of expanding, if you need more surface area to unfurl your cooking skills, open the rear to your van and kick up the extension. If you require less space, the dining and working table can be removed and used somewhere else.
The entire kitchenette is completed from hand-crafted wood with your choice of finish, much like the rest of Zanzibar. Here you'll find plenty of space for sorting utensils, foods, and even some electrical systems. For refrigeration, an electric cooler is installed.
One downside that you may find is that the conversion features nothing more than a cassette toilet for a bathroom and no shower. But then again, with the number of options on the market for exterior showers, this is easily solvable.
Anything other than that, you'll have to talk to Love Campers about how to spice up your Zanzibar conversion. There's just one catch. You like it and you want to buy it? Well, you'll have to go over to the U.K. to get this conversion completed. If not, you have this project as an inspiration to show to a local craftsman.