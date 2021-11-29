Journey Is the Culmination of Two Years of Recon – A Near-Perfect Mobile Home

Folks, out in Portland, Oregon, there's this family-owned business by the name of Tiny Heirloom. The name alone should give you a hint that whatever this team builds is small. Well, they're a tiny home designer and builder responsible for mobile homes that break any established norms of the industry.
One project they have in their lineup is simply known as Journey. The name says it all, and with the sort of work they do, you can expect a mobile construction meant to give you everything you need to feel at home no matter where you are. Since Journey is constructed on a hand-built chassis and features a triple-axle setup, it is up to you wherever you lay your head for the evening.
Like other builds from this team, Heirloom completes Journey with the same 2x4 lumber framing with CDX plywood and shed roof. To make sure all this wood isn't affected by the elements, a Zip System moisture barrier keeps things dry. Closed-cell spray foam insulation maintains the interior nice and toasty, and flooring is completed from rigid foam.
Now, what sets the Journey is the result of over two years of market research and questions to clients to produce a home that gives customers what they want and need. Sure, Journey does come in with an asking price of 139,000 USD (123,025 EUR at current exchange rates), but once you're acquainted with what you get for that sort of cash, you too might feel it's worth it. On the other hand, I've seen travel trailers that cost more than this, so it's not really an inflated price. After all, you are buying a home.
You're given two options to enter Journey, a lateral entry and another entrance at the deck. For the sake of argument, I'll mention the interior layout starting with the patio or deck entrance.
Once inside, you'll encounter the kitchen equipped with residential-sized appliances like a fridge with bottom freezer, induction cooktop, fireclay under-mount sink with brushed gold pull-down faucet head fill this area. There's also an option to add a washer/dryer. Across from the kitchen, a drop table sits ready to enjoy intimate dinners.
Heading towards the rear, the living room is the next space encountered and is also the space where you'll find the entertainment center and can add a full or queen bed. The rear is reserved for the bathroom with shower tub, toilet, sink and even fit with multiple cabinets.
The addition of a skylight should add a bit more spice to your home.
Aside from all the usual home furnishings I mentioned, Journey is equipped to handle your electrical, plumbing, and heating needs. Two electrical and programmable wall heaters, plumbing connection and drain, water heater, and exterior outlets are available. Even though much else isn't mentioned about what electrical systems are in place, logic dictates that a comprehensive electrical system is available.
To find out a bit more, I tried out the configurator for Journey, just to see how much my dream home would run me. By the time I was done adding a larger entertainment center, propane upgrade, massive skylight, solar power consultation, and a queen bed in the living room, I ended up with a Journey priced at 160,397 USD (142,051 EUR at current exchange rates). Honestly, I've seen camper vans with a higher price tag, and here you're getting a home. Think about it.
