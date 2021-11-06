Holiday Rambler Is an Admiral for the Road, With Comfort for Every Taste

When you want to take very long trips in an RV, you need comfort, performance on the road, and plenty of storage areas. Well, folks, this 2022 Holiday Rambler Admiral seems to tick all the boxes. While it is only a 29'3" (8.9 m) long motorhome, it can fit an entire family, two dogs, and a ton of joy.
Starting from the outside, we can't leave unnoticed the Audi-like pearl-shaped LED daytime running lights at the front. Another essential feature of a long-range vehicle is the big, one-piece windshield.
Getting inside this motorhome is easy, thanks to the wide door mounted behind the cabin's area. Interestingly, the builder considered installing many windows on the side and one above the door. Maybe it wasn't mandatory, but it brought more light inside the vehicle. In addition, a set of storage compartments provided enough storage areas for pretty much everything, even for an exterior big-screen LED TV.
For more quality time spent outside the RV, Holiday Rambler installed a kitchenette complete with a sink, a storage area, a microwave oven, and a mini-fridge. Next to it, there is a propane quick-connect for an exterior grill. Thus, with the food-court nearby and the TV at the front, what can you possibly want more? In addition, the manufacturer considered installing exterior speakers connected via Bluetooth with the vehicle's sound system.
sleep tight all night. There are also a few exterior lights and surveillance cameras that cover all the vehicle's angles.
At the back, the builder installed an 8,000 lbs (3,628 kg) trailer hitch. Beware, though, it's not about how much this baby-motorhome can tow, but about how much weight you are allowed to drive. At the back, there is a ladder so you may climb on the roof to check about those two standards AC units, which can provide enough cool air for warm days or nights.
On the driver's side, there are other storage compartments and water tanks. It can carry 50 gallons (189 liters) of freshwater, 37 gallons (140 liters) of gray wastewater, and the same volume for blackwater. Also, on this side, there are the plugs for an RV camp, for electricity, and all the other plugs needed to feel at home without the fear of being left in the dark or dry. While on the passenger side, there is the relaxing area, where you have an exterior shower.
enough for this RV. We can't agree more. On that side, it installed a jack-knife bench for two, which can expand and have a sleeping area for children or dogs. For more guests, there is a power drop-down bunk over the cab area that could hold up to 600 lbs (272 kg) on a thin mattress.
Moving on to the rear of the vehicle, there is the bathroom on the passenger side with a toilet, shower, and sink, while on the driver side, there are the refrigerator and the microwave. Even with the slideout retracted, there is room enough to enter the master bedroom, which features a king-size bed. Though, you might want to extend that cabin if you intend to watch the 32" LED TV. Like in any other RV sleeping area, there is a dresser and a wardrobe. Plus other storage areas.
Now that we've seen the relaxing area, let's focus on the working area at the front, in the cabin. There are two swiveling seats for the driver and co-driver. There is plenty of room between the seats and several cup-holders placed on the center console. The steering wheel is packed with buttons and controls for all the driving needs. On the center stack, Pioneer placed a Sat-Nav infotainment system.
7.3-liter Triton turbodiesel powerplant paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The V8 powerplant has 350 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). Thanks to this layout and the amenities installed on the interior, Holyday Rambler Admiral has an MSRP price of $153,217. Sure, this baby doesn't come that cheap. But hey, who said that a beauty like this can cost lunch money?
