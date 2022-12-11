autoevolution
 

This Silverback RV Has Been Converted Into the Perfect Motorhome for a Family With Kids

Some people choose to live in a motorhome due to the mobility and freedom this type of living can give them. Not only that, but this kind of home can cost much less than a conventional one would. Tiny living can offer valuable life lessons, teaching you that you do not need much to be happy.
Bubba is a 2006 Forest River Cedar Creek Silverback RV measuring 35 ft (10.6 m) in length and 8 ft (2.4 m) in width for a total of 275sq ft (25.5 sq m). The interior has been completely remodeled with new rooms and furniture.

Besides the bedroom and bathroom, everything else is in an open-concept plan. The L-shaped miniature kitchen is surprisingly well equipped. It comes with a stainless-steel sink that can be covered with a cutting board, a four-burner stove and oven combo, a microwave, and a hidden RV fridge stuck inside the wall.

On the other side, we find a living room on a slightly raised parquet floor. It is made up of a leather couch and a working desk, complemented by an electric fireplace that makes things a touch cozier.

The rear side has been transformed into a dinette area. It consists of a round table, a few chairs, and a bench. This RV is perfect for a family with kids since it has two bunk beds next to the dinette and a master bedroom on the other side.

The master bedroom has been settled at the front of the motorhome. It is quite spacious and was designed with an RV king-size bed, a TV, and a wardrobe. Weirdly enough, the owner also added a bathroom vanity with a vessel sink in the bedroom. The bathroom is separated into two parts. One in which we find just a normal flush toilet, while the second one is a shower cabin and is placed next to the bed in an open-plan concept.

This motorhome is up for sale on Tiny House Listings for the price of $40,000 (€37,926), and it comes fully furnished.

