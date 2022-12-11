DIY Micro Cabin on Wheels Is Roomy Enough for This Couple and Their Dog, It Cost $1,800

This couple’s motto is “home is where you park it” so the smaller the home, the easier to accomplish that. Their micro house on wheels is a modest DIY project that only cost them $1,800 but it gets the job done.
Jack and Riley don’t need a big, fancy palace to make them happy. Instead, they prefer to have multiple smaller retreats where they can just regroup and find their serenity. So far, they own two such structures: an A-frame cabin in the woods of Minnesota, which Jack built in just a week for $2,500, and an even smaller, more budget-friendly tiny house, which is also a self-built one and cost them only $1,800. I’m going to focus on the latter here.
The micro travel cabin on wheels was built on a 4x8 ft (1.2 x 2.4 m) trailer, offering just 32 sq ft (around 3 sq m) of space, so, as you can imagine, is not made for full-time living. It is just a cozy camper that the couple tows around the country with their car when they want to hit the road for an adventure. With the cabin being so small, it only cost Jack and Riley $1,800. The main reason why the builder chose to make it this tiny is to make sure it stays within the 2,000 lb (907 kg) limit so that he can tow it with his Subaru Outback. And he did a great job, as the cabin tips the scales at 1,600 lb (725 kg).
Despite its almost claustrophobic dimensions, the micro house on wheels shelters two adults and a dog, with the latter enjoying his very own space inside the cabin, under his owners’ bed.
Two couches are crammed inside the micro cabin, which gives the travelers different seating options and they can also convert into a bed. The house has a large window with a small, pull-up table in front of it, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee while taking in the outside view.
There’s a small kitchenette by the entrance, with a single-burner stove and some basic kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and so on. What the cabin on wheels lacks is a bathroom, but that was a compromise the couple was willing to make, as they are not using the tiny house full-time. And, just in case of emergencies, they have a bucket with a toilet seat on it.
Here’s a tour of the affordable micro cabin.
